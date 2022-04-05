5G Enterprise Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from North America |Driven by Growing R & D and Deployment of 5G Network |17000+ Technavio Reports

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "5G Enterprise Market Analysis Report by Service (platform and software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/5g-enterprise-market-industry-analysis

5G Enterprise Market - Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving growth in the 5G enterprise market are the growing R and D and the deployment of the 5G network. R and D in 5G hardware are increasing. R and D activities, along with trend-setting innovations, are expected to increase during the forecast period. In October 2019, Qualcomm Inc. (Qualcomm) announced $200 million in venture subsidies for organizations that are deploying 5G networks. Since 2018, Ericsson has been focusing on R and D in 5G and has contributed more than $350 million to R and D in 5G. The organization focuses on creating 5G and other imaginative portable innovations. The evolution of 5G technology will compel market vendors to develop wireless test equipment that can support the technology effectively. Vendors are competing for 5G network deployment, especially in North America. The Indian government had created a high-level committee to work on a roadmap for the 5G rollout by June 2022. All these factors will have a positive impact on the global 5G enterprise market during the forecast period.

However, the high deployment cost of 5G technology will be a major challenge for the 5G enterprise market during the forecast period. The acquisition cost of 5G technology is very high. The high installation cost of small cellular networks and limited security for remotely situated outdoor power systems are among the major concerns that are expected to hamper the growth of the global 5G enterprise market. Large organizations in the telecommunications industry are compelled to adhere to stringent regulations laid by telecommunication standard organizations. Persistent pressure for competitive pricing by customers has affected the profit margins of telecom companies. For instance, data tariffs for 5G services are almost similar to those of 3G and LTE broadband communications. The global 5G enterprise market is expected to face a challenge due to the high cost of new frequency spectrum releases. The deployment cost of LTE infrastructure alone will be more than $ 200 billion, which would be higher than the upgrade costs and the virtual data center processing costs.

Some of Key 5G Enterprise Players:

The 5G enterprise market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in R and D to compete in the market.

AT and T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Juniper Networks Inc.

NEC Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc.

ZTE Corp.

5G Enterprise Market Service - Segmentation Analysis

Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

platform - size and forecast 2021-2026

software - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

5G Enterprise Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 71.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.48 Performing market contribution North America at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Service

5.3 Platform - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Platform - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Platform - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Platform - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platform - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 89: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 93: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 106: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 109: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 111: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: SK Telecom Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: SK Telecom Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 122: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview



Exhibit 123: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key news



Exhibit 125: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

10.12 ZTE Corp.

Exhibit 127: ZTE Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: ZTE Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: ZTE Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: ZTE Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: ZTE Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

