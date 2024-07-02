5G Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 146.95 billion from 2024-2028, Adoption of 5G networks for smart cities boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 146.95 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 81.05% during the forecast period. Adoption of 5G networks for smart cities is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing r and d and deployment of 5G network. However, energy efficiency challenges in 5g small cell networks poses a challenge. Key market players include Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., Alpha Networks Inc., Altiostar, Analog Devices Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infinite Electronics Inc., Laird Connectivity, Mavenir Systems Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Wireless Excellence Ltd., and ZTE Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G equipment market 2024-2028

5G Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 81.05% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 146954.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 69.9 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, UK, South Korea, and Japan Key companies profiled Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., Alpha Networks Inc., Altiostar, Analog Devices Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infinite Electronics Inc., Laird Connectivity, Mavenir Systems Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Wireless Excellence Ltd., and ZTE Corp.

Market Driver

The global 5G equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to increased R&D investments in 5G technology by companies like Ericsson. With over USD350 million spent on 5G R&D since 2018, the focus is on creating innovative portable technologies. The shift from 4G to 5G is evident in regions such as Sub-Saharan Africa, where 48% of 2023's 5G network launches occurred. India, too, has seen the expansion of 5G networks to over 730 districts and 100 million subscribers. These factors collectively contribute to the market's growth during the forecast period.

The 5G equipment market is experiencing significant growth with the implementation of new technologies. Networking equipment such as routers, switches, and modems are in high demand. The use of 5G technology requires advanced capabilities, leading to the need for new and upgraded equipment. Manufacturing companies are responding with innovative solutions, including customizable and efficient 5G infrastructure. The demand for 5G equipment is driven by the increasing need for faster and more reliable connectivity. The market is expected to continue growing, with Tablets, bandwidth, and cloud-based services also playing a role. Overall, the 5G equipment market is an essential component of the digital transformation trend.

Market Challenges

The 5G equipment market faces challenges in ensuring energy efficiency, particularly with the deployment of small cells. The increase in network traffic due to higher consumer adoption of 5G and 4G will necessitate redesigning network infrastructure. Ultra-dense network (UDN) organization will increase energy usage, primarily due to the rising number of users. Telecommunications firms must balance transmission and computational power to offer increased bandwidth while maintaining energy efficiency. Manufacturers must address this trade-off and focus on energy-saving solutions to mitigate the impact on the global 5G equipment market growth.

The 5G equipment market is experiencing significant growth, with numerous companies and manufacturers investing in new technologies. However, challenges persist in the implementation and deployment of 5G infrastructure. One major challenge is the high cost of 5G equipment and components, such as antennas and base stations. Additionally, the complex nature of 5G technology requires advanced technical expertise and specialized skills. Another challenge is the need for extensive network coverage and capacity to support the increasing demand for high-speed data and connectivity. Furthermore, regulatory issues and standardization processes also pose challenges to the market's growth. Despite these challenges, the potential benefits of 5G technology, including increased efficiency, faster data transfer, and improved network reliability, make it a worthwhile investment for businesses and consumers alike.

Segment Overview

This 5g equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Macrocell

1.2 Small cell

1.3 Others End-user 2.1 Non-retail sector

2.2 Retail sector Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Macrocell- The 5G equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for macrocells in expanding urban areas. Macrocells, high-power network cells, provide extensive coverage for large towns and transmit intense data signals. Integrated with power semiconductor devices, they support the high-power density requirements of 5G infrastructure. The focus on smart city development worldwide is driving this trend, as macrocells enable the deployment of 5G networks over extensive city areas and offer high user connection capacity.

Research Analysis

The 5G equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of fifth-generation technology standard worldwide. This advancement in wireless communication is revolutionizing various sectors, including data-intensive applications, smartphones, tablets, and data-driven services. The proliferation of high-definition videos, cloud-based applications, online gaming, and IoT devices is driving the demand for 5G equipment. Governments and nations are investing heavily in 5G infrastructure to support the remote work culture and edge computing capabilities. The integration of 5G with semi-autonomous vehicles, digitalization, IoT, big data, and cloud computing is transforming industries and enhancing global connectivity. The hardware and software components of 5G equipment are essential for delivering the required bandwidth and reliability for these applications.

Market Research Overview

The 5G Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for faster and more reliable wireless communication. This market encompasses various components such as antennas, base stations, routers, and other networking equipment necessary for 5G networks. The technology behind 5G, including Massive MIMO and beamforming, requires advanced and sophisticated equipment. The implementation of 5G is also driving the development of new applications in areas like autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and telemedicine. The global market for 5G equipment is expected to reach substantial growth in the coming years, with key drivers being the increasing number of 5G deployments and the ongoing advancements in 5G technology.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Macrocell



Small Cell



Others

End-user

Non-retail Sector



Retail Sector

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

