5G Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 24.26 Billion|32% of the growth to originate from North America | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Frequently Asked Questions:

Which is the fastest growing regional segment?

APAC will emerge as the fastest growth-contributing regional segment during the forecast period.

Technavio categorizes the global 5G equipment market as part of the communications equipment market.

The estimated YOY growth for 2021 was 34.69%.

The market landscape is fragmented.

US, China , UK, South Korea , and Japan

5G Equipment Market Segmentation Highlights

Product

Macrocell

The macrocell product segment held the largest 5G equipment market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising demand for high network bandwidth. Increasing demand for high-speed data services in larger areas is a major factor driving the demand for macrocells by telecommunications service providers. Macrocells are high-power network cells that provide radio coverage for cellular networks.

Small Cell



Others

Geography

North America

32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the market for the global 5G equipment market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The significant increase in the adoption of cloud services by enterprises across industries in countries will facilitate the global 5G equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

5G Equipment Market Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this 5G equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The global 5G equipment market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top 5G equipment companies covered in this report are:

Cisco Systems Inc.: This company offers various 5G equipment such as branch routers, Cisco SD-WAN, wireless and mobility wifi.

This company offers various 5G equipment such as branch routers, Cisco SD-WAN, wireless and mobility wifi. Fujitsu Ltd.: This company offers various 5G equipment such as Brocade 6520, Brocade 7810, Ethernet switch, SAN Backbone, and SAN extension.

This company offers various 5G equipment such as Brocade 6520, Brocade 7810, Ethernet switch, SAN Backbone, and SAN extension. Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.: This company offers various 5G equipment such as 5G MEC Solutions, 5G industry hotspots, and 5G digital power supply.

This company offers various 5G equipment such as 5G MEC Solutions, 5G industry hotspots, and 5G digital power supply. NEC Corp.: This company offers various 5G equipment such as 5G NEC Smart connectivity and 5G Network Massive MIMO Antenna.

This company offers various 5G equipment such as 5G NEC Smart connectivity and 5G Network Massive MIMO Antenna. Nokia Corp.: This company offers various 5G equipment such as Beacon 1, Beacon 2, and Beacon 6.

This company offers various 5G equipment such as Beacon 1, Beacon 2, and Beacon 6. Qorvo Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corp.

5G Equipment Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global 5G equipment market as part of the communications equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the global 5G equipment market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The market report covers the following areas:

5G Equipment Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist 5G equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 5G equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 5G equipment market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G equipment market vendors

5G Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 66.62% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 24.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 34.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis - Communications Equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Macrocell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Macrocell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Macrocell - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Small cell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Small cell - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Comparison of various small cells



Exhibit 21: Small cell - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 23: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 29: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 31: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 37: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 38: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 40: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 41: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 43: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 45: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 46: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 48: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 49: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 51: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 54: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 60: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 63: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 65: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Nokia Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Qorvo Inc.

Exhibit 70: Qorvo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Qorvo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Qorvo Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 73: Qorvo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Qorvo Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 75: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 83: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview



Exhibit 84: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key news



Exhibit 86: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

10.12 ZTE Corp.

Exhibit 88: ZTE Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 89: ZTE Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: ZTE Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 91: ZTE Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: ZTE Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology



Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 96: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

