5G equipment market to grow by 65.6% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Adoption of 5G networks will drive growth - Technavio

5G equipment market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G Equipment Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Airspan Networks Inc., Alpha Networks Inc., Altiostar, Analog Devices Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinite Electronics Inc., Laird Connectivity, Mavenir Systems Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Qorvo Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product, End-user, and Geography

In 2017, the 5G equipment market was valued at USD 466.21 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 159.73 million. The 5G equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 56,716.75 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 66.5% according to Technavio.

5G equipment market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

5G equipment market - Vendor Insights

The global 5G equipment market is fragmented. The market comprises a limited number of players selling major components required for setting up a 5G network. Many players operating in the market provide components used in 3G/4G networks and offer generic components. The market is in the developing stage, and vendors are still running commercial tests in many countries in regions. As the 5G network setup requires government permission for which bids are announced, the competition is high among vendors.

Vendors compete based on services and quality, apart from providing innovative products. Owing to a high level of innovation, vendors are investing in R&D and gaining a competitive edge during the forecast period. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Altiostar - The company offers 5G equipment such as span macro cells, small cells, and massive MIMO solutions.

- The company offers 5G equipment such as span macro cells, small cells, and massive MIMO solutions. Analog Devices Inc. - The company offers 5G equipment such as 5G mmW RF Front End ICs 24 GHz to 48.2 GHz.

- The company offers 5G equipment such as 5G mmW RF Front End ICs 24 GHz to 48.2 GHz. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers 5G equipment such as Open vRAN Ecosystem for 5G.

5G equipment market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Adoption of 5G networks for smart cities

Growing adoption of smartphones and demand for better connectivity

Government initiatives for high-speed network connectivity

Key Challenges:

Energy efficiency challenges in 5G small cell networks

Threat of cybersecurity breach

High deployment costs of 5G technology

The 5G equipment market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategies

Analyze competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

What are the key data covered in this 5G equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the global 5G equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the 5G equipment market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 5G equipment market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G equipment market vendors

5G Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 66.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 56716.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 65.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airspan Networks Inc., Alpha Networks Inc., Altiostar, Analog Devices Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinite Electronics Inc., Laird Connectivity, Mavenir Systems Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Wireless Excellence Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

