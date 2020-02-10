5G Extending Human Eyesight, Extending Human Senses

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 study has 246 pages, 121 tables and figures. The leading vendors in the 5G market have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge monitoring and digital triggering activation capability. 5G is the most disruptive force seen in centuries. 5G markets are going from $31 billion in 2020 to $11 trillion by 2026. It has more far reaching effect than a stronger military, than technology, than anything.

5G markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. As 5G networks come on line in 2020, they require increasing sophistication from mobile operators. The challenge going forward in mobile network buildout is to bring together a growing number of LTE and 5G radio access technologies. A range of connectivity services are needed. APIs are needed in each small cell to manage connectivity to a number of customer sensors that are implemented in different segments.



The 5G sales at $31.3 billion in 2020 are forecast to reach $11.2 trillion in 2026. Networks spending has been transformed from macro cell tower dominance to 80% of spending on infrastructure and equipment for 5G. 5G supports wireless communications across short distances. All the indoor and outdoor places need to increase wireless coverage, providing significant market growth for 5G.



The digital economy, self-driving cars, drones, smart traffic lights, and smart connectivity of sensor enabled edge devices need more wireless coverage. According to Susan Eustis, leader of the team that prepared the research, "5G suppliers have a focus on broadband improvement. Power and performance are being improved. 5G improves the transmission coverage and density."



This 5G coverage is needed as IoT, the Internet of things and smart phone video increase transmission needs.



