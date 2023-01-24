5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2022: Increased Demand for 5G FWA Networks from Different Industries Presents Opportunities

Jan 24, 2023, 17:40 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Fixed Wireless Access Market By Offering (Hardware, Service), Operating Frequency (Sub 6GHz, 24-39 GHz, Above 39 GHz), Demography (Urban, Semi-urban, Rural), Application and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The increasing demand for advanced network connectivity to effectively avail IoT and cloud-based services results in significant growth opportunities for 5G fixed wireless access providers. 5G fixed wireless access enables real-time communication among connected devices through the IoT or cloud. IoT and cloud applications, including mobile video surveillance, smart cities, and smart factories, require high-speed networks with improved operational efficiency. Thus, 5G fixed wireless access is expected to play a key role in catering to these requirements. Moreover, the requirement to provide uninterrupted Internet connectivity for an increasing number of devices is expected to create significant opportunities.
5G cellular wireless networks are envisioned to overcome the challenges of existing cellular networks by providing high data rates, improved end-to-end performance, and expanded user coverage in crowded areas by offering low latency, less energy consumption, and cost-efficient information transfer. A multi-tier architecture consisting of macro cells and different types of licensed small cells, relays, and device-to-device (D2D) networks have been incorporated in 5G to serve users efficiently by catering to their different quality-of-service (QoS) requirements in a spectrum.
Users in different tiers have different priorities for channel access but share the same licensed spectrum and face inter-cell interference. The existing interference management systems cannot handle the interference-related issues, thereby challenging 5G deployments.
Above 39 GHz: The fastest growing segment for operating frequency in 5G FWA market
The 39-GHz-and-above frequency band is primarily used for fixed point-to-point and point-to-multipoint satellite operations. The key advantages of this technology are the availability of large bandwidth for high-speed internet services and low latency. Beamforming technology, which uses a small antenna to concentrate the signal from the mast, is likely to play a crucial role in the adoption of this spectrum. However, due to high signal loss from obstructions such as walls, buildings, terrains, and trees, operating in this spectrum in indoor phases might be challenging; thus, it might be limited to only outdoor applications. The 28 GHz and 39 GHz 5G mmWave bands are the most popular, and eventually, 5G networks could employ mmWave frequencies ranging from 26.5 GHz to 67 GHz.
China: The largest country in Asia Pacific 5G FWA market
China is one of the fastest-growing economies involved in developing the 5G network infrastructures. The 863-5G project launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology is a government-sponsored research activity related to 5G fixed wireless access. The research activity covers four topics: radio access network (RAN) architecture; radio transmission technologies; vision, requirement, spectrum, and enabling technologies; and evaluation and test methodologies.
China Mobile, one of the major telecommunication providers in China, is currently pushing to construct a 5G plus gigabit fiber network to improve 5G private networks and propel the scaled expansion of 5G applications. By the end of 2022, the company expects to roll out over 1 million 5G base stations, with subscribers using the 5G network to exceed 330 million and 5G commercial use cases to be more than 10,000.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Surging Demand for High-Speed Internet Connectivity and Broad Network Coverage with Reduced Latency and Power Consumption
- Increased Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as M2M and IoT
- Growing Use of Millimeter-Wave Technology in 5G Fwa
Restraints
- High Infrastructure Costs and Possible Revenue Reduction for Telecommunication Companies
- Environmental Impact of Millimeter-Wave Frequency Circuitries
Opportunities
- Increased Demand for 5G FWA Networks from Different Industries
- Rising Demand for IoT and Cloud-Based Services
- Emphasis on Developing 5G Networks
- Partnerships Among Platform and Hardware Providers, Mobile Operators, and System Integrators in Emerging Economies
Challenges
- Heat Dissipation in Mimo Systems
- Compatibility Issues Between Traditional and 5G Networks
- Inter-Cell Interference
- Limited Range of Millimeter Waves
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Offering
7 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Operating Frequency
8 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Demography
9 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Application
10 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Airspan Networks
- At&T
- Cablefree
- Commscope
- D-Link
- Ericsson
- Gemtek Technology
- Hrvatski Telekom
- Huawei
- Inseego
- Netgear
- Nokia
- Orange Sa
- Samsung Electronics
- Siklu Communications
- Singtel
- Sunrise Communications
- Swisscom
- T-Mobile
- Telefonica S.A.
- Telus Communications
- Vantiva
- Verizon
- Vodafone
- Zte Corporation
