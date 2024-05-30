5G Fixed Wireless Access Market size is set to grow by USD 110.76 billion from 2024-2028, Government initiatives for high-speed internet network connectivity boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G fixed wireless access market size is estimated to grow by USD 110.76 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.95% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2021 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market 2024-2028

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Services

1.2 Hardware Application 2.1 Residential

2.2 Commercial

2.3 Industrial

2.4 Government Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Services- The 5G fixed wireless access market caters to diverse user needs and industries, primarily focusing on high-speed Internet connectivity for residential, enterprise, and industrial sectors. FWA, a popular 5G application, offers affordable wireless network connectivity, eliminating the need for physical infrastructure.

In 2022, US broadband providers served 3.5 million users with FWA, with 3.2 million added by MNOs T-Mobile and Verizon. FWA provides larger bandwidth, faster speeds, and reduced latency, making it an attractive alternative to slower wireline connections. Businesses can also use FWA as a backup link for network resilience. The growing adoption of FWA is expected to boost the global 5G fixed wireless access market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2021 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.95% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 110.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 35.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, South Korea, UK, and Spain Key companies profiled AT and T Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Cohere Technologies, CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inseego Corp., nbn co ltd., Nokia Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Telapex Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telephone and Data Systems Inc., Ubiquiti Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Wireless Excellence Ltd., and ZTE Corp.

Market Driver

The integration of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) with edge computing is a significant trend in the global 5G FWA market. Edge computing processes data near the source, reducing latency and enhancing application performance. This convergence enables real-time applications like AR, VR, autonomous vehicles, remote healthcare, and smart city infrastructure. It also supports industrial applications, such as predictive maintenance and automation, improving efficiency.

The distributed architecture optimizes network bandwidth and reduces centralized data center burden, enabling scalable and efficient data processing. This integration is crucial for industries requiring low-latency, high-bandwidth applications, revolutionizing how networks are utilized.

The 5G Fixed Wireless Access market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the deployment of 5G technology and the increasing demand for high-speed internet connections. Urban and rural areas are seeing the implementation of 5G networks, providing faster and more reliable connectivity for businesses and consumers.

The segment is also witnessing the integration of devices and conferencing systems, enabling remote work and virtual meetings. The use of 5G in smart cities and IoT applications is another trend, contributing to the market's expansion. The sector is expected to continue growing, with devices and coverage expanding in the coming years.

Market Challenges

• The global 5G fixed wireless access market faces challenges in spectrum availability and allocation. Demand for suitable spectrum exceeds resources, leading to competition and regulatory hurdles. Millimeter-wave bands offer high data transfer rates but have limitations in signal propagation and range. Acquiring licenses for these bands is complex due to limited availability and potential interference concerns.

• Mid-band spectrum is crucial for 5G FWA due to its balance between coverage and capacity. However, spectrum allocation policies, regulatory bottlenecks, and the need to repurpose existing spectrum pose challenges to timely availability, impacting 5G network rollout and expansion. These factors hinder market growth during the forecast period.

• The 5G Fixed Wireless Access market is gaining momentum, offering faster internet speeds and improved connectivity. However, challenges persist in its implementation. One major issue is the need for robust backhaul connections to support high-bandwidth applications. Cost and availability of spectrum are also concerns.

• Additionally, ensuring consistent and reliable coverage in densely populated areas is a challenge. Furthermore, security and privacy concerns must be addressed to ensure user data is protected. Overall, while 5G Fixed Wireless Access presents significant opportunities, addressing these challenges is crucial for its successful deployment.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

The 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market is experiencing significant growth as Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in emerging economies seek to enhance their network coverage and connectivity. This technology, which utilizes radio spectrum for broadband services, is essential for powering distance learning, autonomous driving, multiuser gaming, telemedicine, and augmented reality applications.

Platform providers and mobile operators are collaborating to build the 5G ecosystem, which includes infrastructure-related costs for fronthaul and backhaul networks. T3 broadband and mmWave spectrum are key components of 5G FWA, enabling ultra-fast broadband services and smart city development. Private 5G networks offer businesses increased control and security, making them an attractive option for organizations seeking to optimize their operations.

Market Research Overview

The 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) market represents the latest trend in broadband connectivity, leveraging 5G technology to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet services without the need for physical cables. FWA uses outdoor units to receive 5G signals and convert them into Wi-Fi or Ethernet for indoor use. This technology is particularly beneficial in areas with limited or no access to wired broadband infrastructure.

The FWA market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing demand for reliable, high-speed internet connections, especially in remote and rural areas. Additionally, the ongoing global shift towards remote work and online learning further boosts the market's growth. The FWA market encompasses various components, including 5G base stations, outdoor units, and indoor CPEs (Customer Premises Equipment).

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Services



Hardware

Application

Residential



Commercial



Industrial



Government

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio