5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Worth $342.83 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G fixed wireless access market size is expected to reach USD 342.83 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 39.9% from 2023 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Factors such as the rising demand for high-speed internet, advancements in 5G technology, the rise of remote working, and the expansion of 5G network coverage are the major factors driving the market growth. There have been significant advancements in 5G technology, such as increased bandwidth, lower latency, and improved network coverage. These advancements have enabled 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) to become a more viable alternative to traditional fixed broadband services.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The services segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the global improvement of cellular communications networks to meet increased internet demand.

The Sub-6 GHz segment dominated the market in 2022 due to increased coverage capabilities of Sub-6 GHz operating frequencies, which enable better connectivity in both indoor and outdoor environments by effectively penetrating obstacles such as walls and buildings.

The urban segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to increased demand for high-speed internet, expanding acceptance of smart city initiatives, rising number of connected devices, and improvements in 5G technology across the globe.

The commercial segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period as a result of the growing usage of video conferencing solutions and IoT technology advances are two key factors fueling the market's expansion.

North America dominated the regional market in 2022. The expansion of 5G mobile connections across the region is anticipated to significantly contribute to driving the regional market growth.

Read 114-page market research report, "5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Hardware, Services), By Operating Frequency, By Demography, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Growth & Trends

Private 5G networks are also expected to drive the demand for the 5G fixed wireless access market by offering improved security, customization, low latency, increased network capacity, and improved reliability. Private 5G networks can offer improved security over public networks, making them more appealing for businesses and organizations that handle sensitive data. This enhanced security can drive demand for 5G FWA solutions, providing high-speed connectivity over a secure wireless network. At the same time, as businesses and organizations continue to adopt private 5G networks, the demand for 5G FWA solutions is expected to increase to provide reliable and high-speed connectivity to remote locations.

Areas that are currently underserved or unserved by traditional wired broadband services are also expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. The last mile is the final leg of the network that connects the service provider to the end-user. In many cases, the last mile is the most challenging and expensive part of the network to deploy, particularly in rural and remote areas. In these areas, the population density is low, and the cost of deploying wired infrastructure can be prohibitively high. 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) can be an attractive solution for providing last-mile connectivity as it can be deployed quickly and cost-effectively, without the need for physical infrastructure.

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in telecommuting and remote work, which is projected to persist long post the pandemic. 5G FWA provides high-speed internet connectivity in places where wired broadband is not accessible, making it an excellent choice for remote employees. With more people working and learning from home, there has been an increased demand for high-speed internet connectivity, particularly in areas that are underserved by traditional wired broadband services. Such factors are anticipated to create more demand for the market over the coming years.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access market on the basis of source, molded type, product, application, and region

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market - Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand units, 2019 - 2030)

Hardware

Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)



Indoor CPE





Outdoor CPE



Access Units



Femto Cells





Pico Cells

Services

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market - Operating Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand units, 2019 - 2030)

Sub-6 GHz

24-39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market - Demography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand units, 2019 - 2030)

Urban

Semi-Urban

Rural

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand units, 2019 - 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Oil & Gas



Mining



Utility



Others

Government

5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand units, 2019 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia

Samsung

Inseego Corp.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Intel Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

COMMSCOPE

Verizon Communications Inc

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

5G Security Market - The global 5G security market size is expected to reach USD 27.59 billion by 2030, registering CAGR of 39.6% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing attacks on key infrastructure, rising ransomware attacks on IoT devices, and growing security concerns in the 5G network are the factors driving growth of the 5G security industry. Network slicing and considerable security improvements over 4G and LTE are also likely to drive increased demand for the 5G security solutions.

The global 5G security market size is expected to reach by 2030, registering CAGR of 39.6% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing attacks on key infrastructure, rising ransomware attacks on IoT devices, and growing security concerns in the 5G network are the factors driving growth of the 5G security industry. Network slicing and considerable security improvements over 4G and LTE are also likely to drive increased demand for the 5G security solutions. 5G Infrastructure Market - The global 5G infrastructure market size is estimated to reach USD 95.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 34.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Significant investments by communication service providers to deploy 5G infrastructure across the globe to offer improved data services are estimated to drive the market. Additionally, robust innovation in next-generation 5G network equipment and deployment module will help in bringing down the overall deployment costs for service providers, thus boosting 5G infrastructure deployment during the forecast period.

- The global 5G infrastructure market size is estimated to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 34.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Significant investments by communication service providers to deploy 5G infrastructure across the globe to offer improved data services are estimated to drive the market. Additionally, robust innovation in next-generation 5G network equipment and deployment module will help in bringing down the overall deployment costs for service providers, thus boosting 5G infrastructure deployment during the forecast period. 5G Systems Integration Market - The global 5G systems integration market size is estimated to reach USD 62.69 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.3% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Robust increase in the investments to deploy 5G network infrastructures across key countries, such as U.S., China , and Japan , has created the demand for integrating entire fifth generation infrastructure and applications across enterprises. This process will help enterprises to work as a centralized platform that will assist in reducing overall complexity. Thus, robust investments in building fifth-generation infrastructure, coupled with the growing need to set up a 5G-enabled ecosystem, are estimated to propel market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.