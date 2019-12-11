5G Global Conference is about to open in December
Dec 11, 2019, 10:00 ET
SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G Global Conference (5G China) is approved by the MIIT, co-sponsored by the CIC,co-organized by the CAICT, and organized by Creative Informa Markets (Shenzhen). The theme of the conference covers all aspects of 5G, such as site deployment, spectrum configuration, data security, standard protocols, national and compatibility of LTE and 5G, autonomous driving, 5G & edge and cloud interrelationships, 5G opportunities for enterprises, etc. At the two-day conference, leaders from the MIIT and the CIC, HKT, PCCW, NTT, KDDI, Huawei, ZTE, Nokia and other 5G leaders and operators such as China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom,CAICT and other operators The high-level and technology leaders will share key advances in 5G industry opportunities and market risks through top-level design, forward-looking, and practical experience through various forms such as keynote speeches and round-table discussions, and formulate coping strategies and measures.
The 5G World Series is a global series of events that bring together the entire interconnected ecosystem, making the world of connectivity possible. Innovative operators, cutting-edge solution providers, disruptive innovation players, and more companies are involved, providing a platform for the inspiration and innovation needed to successfully launch future 5G networks and enabling new technologies to be fast-paced It becomes possible.
Speakers
1. Leader of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
2. Vice President of China Information Communication Technologies Group Corporation, Shanzhi Chen
3. China Mobile Group
4. GM, China Unicom, Hongbin Ma
5. China Telecom Group
6. China Tower Research Group
7. VP, 5G Core Network, Huawei Technologies, David Fang
8. Managing Director, Elisa, Jussi Lehmuskallio
9. China Telecom
10. SVP Technology Strategy and Development , PCCW/HKT, Carlson Chu
11. Chief technology officer of Huawei Wireless Network, Huawei Technologies Co., LTD, Wang Hao
Topics
1. 5G Deterministic Networking Enables Industry Digital Transformation
2. Our Experiences from 5G
3. An update on the state of 5G in Hong Kong
4. From Infrastructure to End User, Qorvo Point to Point 5G RF Solution
5. The Development Trend and Industrial Transformation of IoT in the 5G Era
6. 5G Application and Practice Sharing of Shenzhen Unicom
7. Packaging Solution for 5G Applications
8. The Safety of Commercial Vehicle, Eve of Automotive Driving, practice sharing
9. 5G RAN Evolution
10. Exploration and Implementation on 5G
11. How is China ensuring a first country in 6G?
If you want to attend the meeting , please refer to the link: http://www.iotspexpo.com/en/index.html
December 19-20, 2019
Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center China
