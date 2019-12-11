5G Global Conference is about to open in December

The 5G World Series is a global series of events that bring together the entire interconnected ecosystem, making the world of connectivity possible. Innovative operators, cutting-edge solution providers, disruptive innovation players, and more companies are involved, providing a platform for the inspiration and innovation needed to successfully launch future 5G networks and enabling new technologies to be fast-paced It becomes possible.

Speakers

1. Leader of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

2. Vice President of China Information Communication Technologies Group Corporation, Shanzhi Chen

3. China Mobile Group

4. GM, China Unicom, Hongbin Ma

5. China Telecom Group

6. China Tower Research Group

7. VP, 5G Core Network, Huawei Technologies, David Fang

8. Managing Director, Elisa, Jussi Lehmuskallio

9. China Telecom

10. SVP Technology Strategy and Development , PCCW/HKT, Carlson Chu

11. Chief technology officer of Huawei Wireless Network, Huawei Technologies Co., LTD, Wang Hao

Topics

1. 5G Deterministic Networking Enables Industry Digital Transformation

2. Our Experiences from 5G

3. An update on the state of 5G in Hong Kong

4. From Infrastructure to End User, Qorvo Point to Point 5G RF Solution

5. The Development Trend and Industrial Transformation of IoT in the 5G Era

6. 5G Application and Practice Sharing of Shenzhen Unicom

7. Packaging Solution for 5G Applications

8. The Safety of Commercial Vehicle, Eve of Automotive Driving, practice sharing

9. 5G RAN Evolution

10. Exploration and Implementation on 5G

11. How is China ensuring a first country in 6G?

December 19-20, 2019

Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center China

