5G Indoor Overview, Deployment Approaches, Technical Trends, and Vendor Landscape Analysis 2023

5G offers enhanced capabilities such as ultra-high speed, very low latency, and the potential for network slicing, making it a valuable asset for both consumer and industrial applications. Considering that up to 80% of mobile data traffic is generated indoors, establishing reliable indoor connectivity is a critical aspect of 5G deployment.

Various indoor players are innovating and expanding their product lines to meet the specific requirements of 5G indoor connectivity.

This report provides an overview of the 5G indoor market from a supply perspective, including the following points:

What is 5G indoor and what are the performance requirements?

What are the challenges of 5G Indoor deployment? How do different cellular indoor deployment solutions address 5G indoor challenges?

Can 5G indoor deployment support different 5G technologies such as edge computing, network slicing, and network densification?

What are the different types of vendor strategies to outcompete each other?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Indoor 5G overview

2.1. What is 5G indoor?

2.2. Key 5G indoor use cases

2.3. 5G indoor requirements

2.4. Challenges for 5G indoor connectivity

3. Different approaches to 5G indoor deployment

3.1. Comparison of different indoor system architectures

3.2. Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

3.3. Small cell

3.4. Distributed Radio System (DRS)

3.5. Comparison of different approaches for 5G indoor deployment

4. 5G indoor technology trends

4.1. 5G indoor and network densification

4.2. 5G indoor and edge computing

4.3. 5G indoor and geolocation

5. Vendor landscape

5.1. Positioning of 5G indoor players

CommScope

Corning

Ericsson

Huawei

Nokia

Samsung

