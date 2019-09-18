5G Infrastructure Market Sales Generating Revenue of $58.17 Billion, Globally, by 2025 at 95.8% CAGR

PORTLAND, Oregon, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network, and Distributed Antenna Network), Network Technology (Software Defined Networking & Network Function Virtualization, Mobile Edge Computing, and Fog Computing), Chipset Type (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit, Radio-Frequency Integrated Circuit, Millimeter Wave Technology Chips, and FPGA), and Application (Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025." The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, wavering market trends, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario. As per the report, the global 5G infrastructure market was estimated at $371.4 million in 2017 and is expected to hit $58.17 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 95.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Expansion of M2M/IoT connections and rise in demand for mobile broadband services are the two major factors driving the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market. On the other hand, high investment cost and several technological & infrastructure challenges in the enactment of 5G network hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in government zips for setting up smart cities in Asia-Pacific is expected to create a number of opportunities in the near future.

The small cell segment to lead the trail by 2025

Based on communication infrastructure, the small cell segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total 5G infrastructure market revenue in 2017 and is expected to dominate by 2025. This is attributed to rise in demand for mobile broadband service and its efficiency to effectively offer high-speed broadband to the concerned organizations. The radio access network segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 108.0% during the study period. Its evolution and support for multiple-input, multiple-output (MIMO) antennas, multi-band carrier aggregation, large spectrum bandwidths, and Distributed Antenna System have spurred the growth.

The ASIC segment held the lion's share in 2017-

Based on chipset type, the ASIC segment garnered the major share in 2017, contributing to nearly half of the total 5G infrastructure market and is anticipated to retain its top status by 2025. Surge in demand for custom chips has worked as the major factor boosting the growth of the segment. At the same time, the FPGA segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 109.6% throughout 2018–2025. The growth is attributed to its reprogramming characteristics.

Asia-Pacific to rule the roost throughout the forecast period-

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific contributed to more than one-third of the total 5G infrastructure share in 2017 and will maintain its dominance throughout the estimated period. Huge adoption of smart technologies has augmented the implementation of 5G network in the region. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 119.4% during 2018–2025. Surge in adoption of advanced systems and solutions in different industry verticals in the region has thrusted the growth.

Key market players-

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Verizon,

Ericsson

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Mediatek Inc.

Intel Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

AT&T

Nokia Corporation

