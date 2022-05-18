5G Infrastructure Market Size to Reach USD 75.55 Billion by 2027 | Rising Need for High Bandwidth Connectivity with Low Latency and Increasing Adoption of Virtual Network Architecture Across Various Industries Will Drive Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to reach a market size of USD 75.55 Billion by 2027 and register a substantially high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Due to growing demand for high bandwidth connectivity with low latency, the global 5G infrastructure market is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of virtual network architecture across various industries is expected to further propel global 5G infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring in the healthcare industry is expected to drive global 5G infrastructure market growth over the forecast period.

However, concerns regarding cyber-attacks on 5G infrastructure is expected to hamper growth of the global 5G infrastructure market to some extent during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

Increasing demand for higher bandwidth and low latency for uninterrupted machine-to-machine connections in various industries is driving revenue growth of the standalone segment currently, which is expected to register a steady CAGR of 33.0% over the forecast period.

Increasing emphasis of governments to develop smart cities with improved connectivity is driving revenue growth of the government segment.

Growing demand for high-speed Internet connectivity to develop advanced manufacturing plants with automation in countries in North America , is expected to drive market growth in the region over the forecast period.

, is expected to drive market growth in the region over the forecast period. Key market players include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, Aviat Networks, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., and CommScope Inc.

In April 2020 , Samsung Electronics. Co. Ltd. and KT Corporation collaboratively installed Korea's first 5G standalone and non-standalone common core in KT's commercial network, which is expected to strengthen Samsung's capabilities for commercialization of 5G standalone networks in Korea.

Segments Covered in 5G Infrastructure report

Report Details Outcome The market size in 2020 USD 1.58 Billion CAGR (2020–2028) 62.1% The revenue forecast in 2028 USD 75.55 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2021–2028 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2020 to 2028 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, Spectrum, Architecture, End-use, and Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, Aviat Networks, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., and CommScope Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of component, spectrum, architecture, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services



Support & Maintenance





Implementation & Integration





Consulting





Training & Education



Hardware



Core Network





Radio Access Network





Backhaul & Transport

Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

mm Wave



Sub-6 GHz



High Band





Mid Band





Low Band

Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Standalone



Non-standalone

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Industrial



Retail



Logistics



Enterprise



Defense



Residential



Government



Energy & Power



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico

Europe

a. Germany

b. U.K.

c. France

d. BENELUX

e. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. Japan

c. South Korea

d. India

e. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. Rest of MEA

