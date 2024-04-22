5G IoT Market size is set to grow by USD 77.58 billion from 2023-2027, Anritsu Corp., AT and T Inc. and Cavalier Wireless Inc., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G IoT market size is estimated to grow by USD 77586.17 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 106.67% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 48%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G IoT Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

Numerous companies are capitalizing on this growing trend by implementing strategic measures such as alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Anritsu Corp., AT and T Inc., Cavalier Wireless Inc., Celona Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Nokia Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., SATELIO IOT SERVICES, S.L., Semtech Corp., Sequans Communications SA, Shenzhen ThinkWill Communication Technology Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telenor Group, Telit IoT Platforms LLC, Thales Group, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc

Analyst Review

The 5G IoT market is experiencing significant growth. The integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in IoT devices enables advanced data traffic analysis and optimization. LTE and V2X communication technologies ensure high-speed connectivity for M2M connections. Industrial IoT applications include the use of actuators in robots, drones, and tablets, requiring wireless technologies to function effectively. The implementation of 5G network technology is crucial for the success of these applications, offering high-speed data transfer and low latency for consumer and industrial applications alike. 4G LTE technology serves as a foundation, but 5G is the future of IoT connectivity. The CTIA anticipates continued growth in this area, with the potential for AI and ML to revolutionize the way we interact with IoT devices.

Key Market Drivers

The 5G IoT market is experiencing significant growth as IoT module providers integrate advanced chipsets to enhance monitoring capabilities and ensure security requirements and regulatory compliances. Large enterprises and SMEs alike are leveraging 5G's ultra-fast speeds and low latency to boost productivity and data integrity, enabling new use cases in various industries. Workplace applications include workforce management in smart factories and connected transportation facilities, while consumer sectors such as automobiles, furniture, toys, and smartphones benefit from improved operational efficiency. 5G network technology's integration with IoT systems is revolutionizing industries, from actuators and robots in manufacturing to drones and tablets in logistics. Service-Level Agreements and Managed Service Providers ensure reliability and affordability, making 5G IoT solutions accessible to organizations of all sizes. Competition analysis reveals a dynamic market, with wireless technologies and 4G LTE technology facing increasing pressure from 5G's superior capabilities. Smart infrastructure solutions and network type diversification are key trends shaping the future of the 5G IoT market.

Challenges and Opportunities

The 5G IoT market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in various industries. However, challenges persist, including the high cost of small cell network installation and security concerns for outdoor power systems. Regulatory bodies like the CTIA set strict guidelines for businesses, requiring adherence to security requirements and regulatory compliances. Large enterprises and organizations in the industrial sectors are investing in 5G for productivity gains, real-time asset data, and actionable insights. The Hardware segment includes 5G modules, gateways, sensors, chips, and IoT module providers, offering economies of scale and affordability for line of businesses and SMEs. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning enable quality checks, threshold monitoring, and production line optimization. 5G networks offer high-speed connectivity for M2M connections, enabling real-time data transfer and enabling industries like transportation, healthcare, and manufacturing to improve efficiency and productivity. Despite the high cost, the benefits of 5G IoT outweigh the challenges, with improvements in data integrity, security, and Service-Level Agreements provided by Managed Service Providers.

The 5G IoT market is experiencing significant growth in various industries, including workforce management, automobiles, furniture, toys, and more. With the integration of 5G network technology, industrial automation systems are becoming more efficient and intelligent. Actuators, robots, drones, tablets, and smartphones are being integrated into manufacturing processes, enabling real-time data processing and predictive maintenance. Cisco Systems, Ericsson, NEC, and other tech giants are leading the competition in this space, offering smart infrastructure solutions for high reliability, low latency networks. The 5G network type supports M2M connections and V2X communication, enhancing operational efficiency in industries such as transportation and logistics. The Industrial IoT sector is expected to generate massive data traffic, requiring advanced AI and machine learning capabilities to ensure high-performance and error-free operations. The 4G LTE technology is being gradually replaced by 5G, offering faster connectivity and enabling new applications in various industries.

Market Overview

The 5G IoT market is experiencing significant growth with the implementation of various technologies and systems. ThingSytem, a leading provider of IoT solutions, offers connectivity and device management through their IoT platform. The use of chips such as V2X and Compute modules enables the integration of IoT devices. The enterprise-ready LTE modules provide reliable and secure communication. The Provider of IoT services, IoT, deploys devices and sensors to collect data, which is then processed and analyzed using AI and machine learning technologies. The sector includes managements, sensors, and connectivity providers like MACHINE-AGENTED, Sense, and ThingSytem. The 5G IoT market is transforming industries such as transportation, healthcare, and manufacturing, with applications like autonomous vehicles, remote patient monitoring, and predictive maintenance. The future of IoT is bright, with 5G technology enabling faster data transfer and more connected devices.

