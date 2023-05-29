5G IoT Market size is set to grow by USD 77,586.17 million from 2022 to 2027, Rising adoption of 5g to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5G iot market size is estimated to grow by USD 77,586.17 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 106.67%, during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 48% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The growth in the regional market can be attributed to the growing demand for high-speed connectivity and telecommunications. The improving telecommunications sector in developing countries, as well as developed markets, are further estimated to boost the growth of the 5G IoT market in the region. Additionally, the market for 5G devices is growing due to the increasing number of mobile subscribers in the region. Hence, such factors drive regional growth in the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G IoT Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

5G IoT Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (5G non-standalone and 5G standalone), component (hardware, services, platform, and connectivity), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the 5G non-standalone segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Autonomous vehicles move from trials to commercial deployments and drive the demand for 5G IoT devices during the forecast period. At the same time, established companies in the energy and utilities industry continue to have an interest in using the latest technologies to automate their power generation and distribution processes. Hence, due to the increasing demand for high-speed data, the global 5G IoT market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

5G IoT Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Rising adoption of 5G is a major driving factor for the growth of the global 5G Internet of Things market.

5G technology enables a fully mobile and connected environment by offering consumers a variety of use cases and business models.

Additionally, the high data speed and extremely low latency of 5G technology will enhance the user experience when using 5G services.

Furthermore, the inclusion of 5G and IoT in transformation strategies significantly accelerates the realization of the goal. Fixed wireless access and customer premises equipment (CPE) are common infrastructure elements in smart cities. Smart cities are currently functional with fast 5G connections.

Hence, the growing demand for higher data speeds is estimated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

A major trend influencing the growth of the 5G IoT market is the robust demand from the healthcare industry.

The digitization of healthcare changes the way people interact with healthcare professionals, share medical data, and make decisions.

Various healthcare providers use 5G IoT sensors to monitor inventory and key patients as well as use them for services ranging from ambulances to medical supplies, the sensors can provide live feedback identifying the location and inventory of critical medical equipment.

Hence, due to the growing use of IoT in the healthcare industry, the global 5G IoT market will witness high growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

A primary challenge hindering the growth of the 5G IoT market is the lack of awareness about IoT.

Most consumers, both individuals, and businesses, are still unaware of the advantages and benefits of using IoT networks and IoT devices.

There are heavy investments to raise awareness of their technology through marketing and advertising by major electronics suppliers such as Samsung, Apple, LG, and Motorola.

Furthermore, some consumer groups are aware of this technology, but low-value products impact the interest generated.

Hence, factors like lack of awareness impede market growth for 5G IoT during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this 5G IoT Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 5G IoT market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the 5G IoT market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 5G IoT market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G IoT market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The LTE IoT market size is expected to increase by USD 12,085.2 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.09%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers LTE IoT market segmentation by technology (NB-IoT and LTE-M) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growth in industrial automation is notably driving the LTE IoT market growth.

The IoT-managed services market size should rise by USD 179.29 billion from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 26.41%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (network management services, security management services, infrastructure management services, data management services, and device management services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The increased adoption of IoT solutions is notably driving the IoT-managed services market growth.

5G IoT Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 106.67% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 77,586.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 51.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, South Korea, UK, and Spain, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anritsu Corp., AT and T Inc., Cavalier Wireless Inc., Celona Inc., China Mobile Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Nokia Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., SATELIO IOT SERVICES, S.L., Semtech Corp., Sequans Communications SA, Shenzhen ThinkWill Communication Technology Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telenor Group, Telit IoT Platforms LLC, Thales Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Type Segment Analysis 2021 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2021 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2021 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2021 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Geography Segment Analysis 2021 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2021 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2021 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2021 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 5G non-standalone (SA) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on 5G non-standalone (SA) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on 5G non-standalone (SA) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on 5G non-standalone (SA) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on 5G non-standalone (SA) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 5G standalone (SA) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on 5G standalone (SA) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on 5G standalone (SA) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on 5G standalone (SA) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on 5G standalone (SA) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Component

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Component

7.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Platform - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Platform - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Platform - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Connectivity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Connectivity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Connectivity - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Connectivity - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Connectivity - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 65: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 66: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 68: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 98: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 106: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 110: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 111: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 112: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 113: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 114: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 115: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 116: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 117: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 118: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: AT and T Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Cavalier Wireless Inc.

Exhibit 123: Cavalier Wireless Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Cavalier Wireless Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Cavalier Wireless Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 China Mobile Ltd.

Exhibit 126: China Mobile Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: China Mobile Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: China Mobile Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Deutsche Telekom AG

Exhibit 129: Deutsche Telekom AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Deutsche Telekom AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Deutsche Telekom AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Deutsche Telekom AG - Segment focus

12.7 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 133: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 137: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Reliance Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 SATELIO IOT SERVICES, S.L.

Exhibit 147: SATELIO IOT SERVICES, S.L. - Overview



Exhibit 148: SATELIO IOT SERVICES, S.L. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: SATELIO IOT SERVICES, S.L. - Key offerings

12.11 Semtech Corp.

Exhibit 150: Semtech Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Semtech Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Semtech Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Semtech Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Semtech Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Sequans Communications SA

Exhibit 155: Sequans Communications SA - Overview



Exhibit 156: Sequans Communications SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Sequans Communications SA - Key offerings

12.13 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 158: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview



Exhibit 159: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key news



Exhibit 161: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

12.14 Telenor Group

Exhibit 163: Telenor Group - Overview



Exhibit 164: Telenor Group - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Telenor Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Telenor Group - Segment focus

12.15 Thales Group

Exhibit 167: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 168: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Thales Group - Key news



Exhibit 170: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Thales Group - Segment focus

12.16 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 172: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Vodafone Group Plc

Exhibit 176: Vodafone Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 177: Vodafone Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 178: Vodafone Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Vodafone Group Plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 183: Research methodology



Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 185: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio