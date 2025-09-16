5G Is Powering the Modernization of Manufacturing in America

According to New Report from National Association of Manufacturers and CTIA

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Manufacturers and CTIA today released a new joint report highlighting the key role 5G is playing in manufacturing in America. The report, "How 5G Is Modernizing Manufacturing," explores how manufacturers and wireless providers are leveraging robust commercial 5G networks to fuel the Manufacturing 4.0 movement and make American factories safer, more efficient, and more innovative—all while building a more resilient, secure, and prosperous nation.

The report finds that to continue our rich history of innovation, production, and global leadership, America needs a robust 5G strategy that includes a pipeline of more licensed spectrum to support manufacturers' ever-expanding use of 5G.

"5G is vital to the Manufacturing 4.0 movement that's propelling America to be the global hub for smart, modern manufacturing," said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. "Manufacturers are harnessing 5G to make workplaces safer, boost efficiency and strengthen resilience across our operations. By enabling real-time actions and supporting new technologies like AI, 5G is giving manufacturers more tools to sharpen our competitive edge, support more people and secure America's leadership in the global economy."

The wireless and manufacturing sectors are working together to leverage 5G's unprecedented speeds, low latency and high capacity to power new innovations—particularly through the use of AI. According to the NAM's Manufacturing Leadership Council's 2025 Future of Manufacturing Project Survey, "Shaping the AI-Powered Factory of the Future," more than half of manufacturers already use AI in their operations, with 61% expecting investment in AI will increase by 2027. Impact on operational performance, cost savings and worker productivity/efficiency are all above 60%. 5G helps manufacturers deploy AI tools so they can quickly evaluate large datasets and identify efficient solutions—whether through supply chain management, predictive maintenance for machinery, quality control or improving the employee experience.

"The wireless industry is proud to partner with manufacturers to drive American innovation, productivity, and global leadership," said CTIA President and CEO Ajit Pai. "To support the wireless data needs of manufacturers and other leading U.S. industries, it is imperative that policymakers continue to take action to ensure additional mid-band spectrum is available for 5G."

The report features real examples of how 5G is transforming manufacturing, including by:

- Powering VictoryXR and Taqtile's AR headsets to provide immersive training, providing engaging upskilling opportunities while enhancing employee productivity and safety

- Connecting Seegrid's autonomous mobile robots to deliver heavy appliance parts safely around Whirlpool's factory floor, freeing up employees for more complex tasks

- Providing a real-time, high-definition monitoring system that leverages machine learning capabilities to improve quality control for Hitachi, identifying defects at a sub-millimeter level

- Protecting Cummins' intellectual property with highly secure 5G networks that also power robotics to bring materials around the facility, detect product defects, enhance employee training through AR/VR applications, and monitor equipment via sensor systems.

- Powering innovation and productivity on the factory floor for many other manufacturers like Newport News Shipbuilding, General Motors, Rockwell Automation, Ericsson, Samsung, and more.

These innovations are driving the U.S. economy forward. Boston Consulting Group found that 5G networks will add $1.5T in GDP and 4.5M in jobs to America's economy this decade alone.

As this report makes clear, 5G is not just a next-generation network—it's the foundation for the future of manufacturing in America. By accelerating innovation, enhancing safety, enabling real-time decision-making and strengthening our industrial base, 5G empowers manufacturers to lead in a fiercely competitive global economy.

