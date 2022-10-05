5G Monetization and Adoption Strategies in Asia-Pacific: Customer Experience Improvements Crucial for Future Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Monetization and Adoption Strategies in Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) 5G market generated revenue of $6.59 billion in 2021, and it is likely to reach $35.22 billion in 2026, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.8% from 2021 to 2026. Market focus is shifting even more towards growing the enterprise segment, which makes commercial sense. 5G monetization in APAC for both the consumer and enterprise segments is being driven by intelligence and automation that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to address local behaviors, needs, and preferences. Contribution from 5G network slicing to revenue is delayed, but the publisher expects that by 2025, it will account for 43.9% of total 5G revenue in APAC.



Simplification, digital, agile, managed, and value creation are fast becoming hygiene factors to cope with the increasingly complex 5G era. To stay relevant, timely, and competitive, the joint enablement of new digital services and new viable business models that can create new options or possibilities will be helpful to drive both 5G and economic growth. Beyond enabling strategic partnerships, industry players must extend the level of support that is necessary to overcome gaps and broaden boundaries.



For successful 5G monetization, industry competitors should work to apply technology that can create new dimensions and new ways of working or living. Innovative technology should not be used to replace old processes and systems that use older or cheaper solutions. Instead, the need isfor visionaries to dream up a new world for the techies to build using new technology. This is a space where 5G is strong and will excel. 5G monetization requires out-of-the-box thinking, which is why the publisher looks towards the innovative companies of the world as the movers whowill capitalize on it.



With the journey to the cloud settling on multi-cloud or hybrid cloud rather than cloud-native as the solution, the next uncertainty and wave of growth is in the direction personalization will take. This will be an interesting space to watch and understand how well technology can get to know a person to serve its intended purpose. The metaverse concept seems promising; however, the concept is still at a nascent stage and is not ready to impact 5G during the duration of this study (2021-2026).

Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the 5G Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Customer Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Customer Segment

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Consumer

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Discussion on 5G Monetization

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Enterprise

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Discussion on 5G Monetization

5G Enterprise - Checklist for 5G Monetization

5G Enterprise - Cisco Case Study

5G Enterprise - Microsoft Case Study

5. 5G Adoption Strategies

Plans for Incorporation of 5G into Company - Malaysia

Benefits of 5G to Company - Malaysia

Challenges Faced in Planning the Incorporation of 5G - Malaysia

Risks Faced in the Incorporation of 5G - Malaysia

Approach to the Incorporation of 5G - Malaysia

Business Drivers Supporting Incorporation of 5G - Malaysia

Solution Drivers Supporting Incorporation of 5G - Malaysia

Discussion on 5G Adoption Strategy - Malaysia

Discussion on 5G Adoption Strategy - APAC

6. Respondent Demographics

Survey Respondents by Industry

Survey Respondents by Role

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Private 5G Networks for the Enterprise Segment

Growth Opportunity 2: E2E Solutions for the Enterprise Segment

Growth Opportunity 3: Customer Experience Improvements for Customer Segments

8. The Last Word

Conclusions and Recommendations

9. Appendix

List of Other Companies

10. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Frost, Why Now?

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

