5G Network Infrastructure Market Could Reach $4.2 Billion This Year

A recent report from industry insider Gartner said the worldwide market will spike in value as businesses gear up in preparation of 5G rollouts. The report said that: "The global 5G market is expected to rise in value to $4.2 billion by the end of 2020 as broadband providers invest in the infrastructure necessary to roll out the next-generation wireless technology". According to the research, communications service providers (CSPs) are beginning to invest in 5G New Radio (5G NR) and over the course of 2019 this accounted for roughly six percent of total revenue -- but this figure is expected to double in 2020. Gartner added: ""For 5G deployments in 2019, CSPs are using non-stand-alone technology," said Sylvain Fabre, senior research director at Gartner. "This enables them to introduce 5G services that run more quickly, as 5G New Radio (NR) equipment can be rolled out alongside existing 4G core network infrastructure." The report also stated that: "5G rollouts, in small areas and through pilots, are already underway across countries including the US, South Korea, and the UK. However, it is expected that trials will evolve into wider projects next year as CSPs deploy improved 4G networks with 5G technology, 5G NR, and core 5G infrastructure. The consumer market, given our predilection toward high-speed mobile services, streaming, and content uploads, is an important revenue stream for broadband providers. However, as 5G becomes established, Gartner believes the enterprise market will be the main target for new 5G services."

Another report from MarketsAndMarkets said the 5G Infrastructure market: "… is valued at USD 784 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 47,775 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 67.1%. Lower latency in 5G, growing adoption of virtual networking architecture in telecommunications, and growth in mobile data traffic are among the major factors driving the 5G infrastructure market. Increasing M2M connections across various industries are also expected to drive the 5G infrastructure market growth during the forecast period.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE) NEWS: Hawkeye's Future Subsidiary Assists with First-Ever 5G Broadcast of a Major Sports Event, the 2020 Pro Bowl - Hawkeye Systems announces that future subsidiary Radiant Images assisted in an 8K live stream of the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl into projection domes through a 5G network, marking the first-ever 5G broadcast of a major sports event.

Radiant is well known for groundbreaking innovations in volumetric video capture and high resolution immersive 8K streaming. The Pro Bowl broadcast in Orlando on Jan. 26 was streamed to a 360-degree immersive projection dome in Miami, providing viewers with a unique first-person POV of the game.

"We are excited to be pushing the boundaries of human experiences and connectivity through technology," said Corby Marshall, CEO of Hawkeye Systems. "With the rapid evolution of 5G, people will be able to see and experience content in the highest resolution and lowest latency. The audience will now be able to be immersed into worlds previously only dreamed about or in fantasy, based on the capture of historic, live events or live physical content, to give a true sense of telepresence."

NOTE: Video and images from the production can be found on Hawkeyes' website at www.hawkeyesystemsinc.com .

The 2020 Pro Bowl, the National Football League's all-star game for the 2019 season, took place on Jan. 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and was televised nationally by ESPN. Radiant utilized its 360 Live Stream 8K capabilities for the event through a 5G network. Since 2015, Radiant has been making innovative developments in immersive media using 5G with collaborators such as Nokia.

Radiant was part of the production team that utilized a range of 360 cameras and rigs to capture the action in high resolution 8K 360. The content was sent through a 5G network in real time and broadcast on a massive dome in Miami to create a truly unique immersive experience. Viewers inside the dome were transported into the stadium and right into the action on the field, giving fans access to players like never before. The 8K 360 video also was delivered through head-mounted displays as well as through 5G enabled mobile phones. Read this full press release and more HWKE here: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-hwke/



Other recent developments in the markets this week include:

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) recently named the winners of its "Built on 5G Challenge" launched in April 2019. The nationwide search that asked innovators to offer up their best and brightest 5G ideas received more than 550 submissions. Three winners were:

First Place: The $1 million winner is Ario. The company has developed an augmented reality (AR) productivity platform to increase workplace safety and efficiency. Ario will use Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to improve the platform's performance with advanced connectivity and improved image recognition. - Second place: The $500,000 prize winner is GAROU. The company's virtual reality (VR) content platform leverages a 3D model of the world as an interface for accessing content and for in-VR social interaction. The company will use Verizon 5G to improve VR technology in a multi-user setting and help users access content in real time. - Third place: The $250,000 prize winner is LexSet. The company generates synthetic image data from 3D content to train high-performance computer vision AI. The company will use Verizon 5G to enable advances in edge-based mixed reality, robotics, and inventory management.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) Under a new agreement with Nellis Air Force Base, AT&T* will provide AT&T 5G services to the base in Southern Nevada. We will also deliver FirstNet – the nationwide public safety communications platform – to eligible public safety personnel across Nellis.

AT&T will equip Nellis with 5G infrastructure to support wireless data and voice services connecting the base's more than 40,000 Air Force personnel, their families, and retirees. It will provide wireless high-speed external and in-building connectivity across Nellis' flight line, facilities, dormitories, and the Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center.

Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) the company and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) announced today the two companies are now utilizing call authentication technology that helps further protect customers from unwanted robocalls between Sprint mobile customers and Comcast's Xfinity Voice landline phone customers.

Secure Telephone Identity Revisited (STIR) and Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs (SHAKEN) is a protocol that authenticates calls between networks. The technology enables voice providers to "sign" and "verify" caller ID information, thus preventing bad actors from manipulating or "spoofing" caller ID information in an effort to deceive and defraud consumers.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE: S) also announced they're delivering STIR/SHAKEN number-verification across networks, an important step in the industry's ongoing fight against unwanted scam and spam calls. The new anti-robocalling feature is currently rolling out to T-Mobile and Sprint customers and will give customers peace of mind that calls from the Sprint network to the T-Mobile network (and vice versa) are really coming from the number listed on their caller ID display and are not being spoofed.

