5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) Market Projected to Reach $27.7 Billion by 2030, Driven by Data-Intensive Services Demand and 5G Advancements

Latest analysis has shown significant growth prospects within the global 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) market, with expectations to reach a substantial $27.7 billion by 2030, advancing at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The expansive growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for data-intensive services and applications, coupled with the surge in adoption of 5G devices. The acceleration of the 5G NTN market is further fueled by formidable investments from governments and telecom firms in 5G infrastructure development, signaling a revolution in communication technologies with a direct impact on numerous industry verticals.

Regional Analysis



The report indicates North America as the region to experience the highest growth trajectory over the forecast period, driven by concentrated investments in R&D and the wide-scale adoption of 5G technologies in the United States.

Market Insights

Solutions are projected to maintain supremacy as the largest segment during the forecast period, attributed to the need for 5G infrastructure to enhance connectivity and minimize operational costs. Innovative test solutions are being launched by noteworthy companies to evaluate the affordability, efficiency, and reliability of 5G NTN systems before full-fledged deployment.

Competitive Analysis

Competitive intensity remains high within the 5G NTN market landscape. Prominent players are engaged in expansion of manufacturing capabilities, deepening of research and development endeavors, and strategic integration across the value chain. These activities are streamlined to meet escalating demand, foster product innovation, decrease production costs, and extend customer bases.

Notable companies include Qualcomm, SoftBank Group, Thales Group, Keysight Technologies, along with others like MediaTek, Rohde & Schwarz, Anritsu Corporation, EchoStar Corporation, ZTE Corporation, and Spirent Communications.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global 5G NTN Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global 5G NTN Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global 5G NTN Market by Component

3.3.1: Hardware

3.3.2: Solutions

3.3.3: Services

3.4: Global 5G NTN Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Maritime

3.4.2: Aerospace

3.4.3: Defense

3.4.4: Government

3.4.5: Mining

3.5: Global 5G NTN Market by Platform

3.5.1: UAS Platform

3.5.2: LEO Platform

3.5.3: MEO Platform

3.5.4: GEO Platform

3.6: Global 5G NTN Market by Application

3.6.1: Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB)

3.6.2: Ultra Reliable and Low Latency Communications (URLCC)

3.6.3: Massive Machine-Type Communications (MMTC)



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global 5G NTN Market by Region

4.2: North American 5G NTN Market

4.2.2: North American 5G NTN Market by End Use Industry: Maritime, Aerospace, Defense, Government, and Mining

4.3: European 5G NTN Market

4.3.1: European 5G NTN Market by Component: Hardware, Solutions, and Services

4.3.2: European 5G NTN Market by End Use Industry: Maritime, Aerospace, Defense, Government, and Mining

4.4: APAC 5G NTN Market

4.4.1: APAC 5G NTN Market by Component: Hardware, Solutions, and Services

4.4.2: APAC 5G NTN Market by End Use Industry: Maritime, Aerospace, Defense, Government, and Mining

4.5: ROW 5G NTN Market

4.5.1: ROW 5G NTN Market by Component: Hardware, Solutions, and Services

4.5.2: ROW 5G NTN Market by End Use Industry: Maritime, Aerospace, Defense, Government, and Mining



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G NTN Market by Component

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G NTN Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G NTN Market by Platform

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G NTN Market by Application

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global 5G NTN Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global 5G NTN Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global 5G NTN Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global 5G NTN Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Qualcomm

7.2: SoftBank Group

7.3: Thales Group

7.4: Keysight Technologies

7.5: MediaTek

7.6: Rohde & Schwarz

7.7: Anritsu Corporation

7.8: EchoStar Corporation

7.9: ZTE Corporation

7.10: Spirent Communications

