5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN) market size to grow by USD 18.35 billion, rising demand for data-intensive services and applications to boost market growth, Technavio

The 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) Market size is projected to increase by USD 18,347.83 million, at a CAGR of 39.19% between 2023 and 2028. Rising demand for data-intensive services and applications is the key factor driving market growth. As consumers demand data-intensive services like video streaming and cloud computing, 5G technology ensures faster, reliable connectivity. With low-latency networks supporting high-definition streaming, 5G networks enable seamless access to critical applications. The market's growth is driven by the evolving needs of consumers and businesses for efficient data delivery.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G NTN Market 2024-2028

Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 36.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies are Amazon.com Inc., Anritsu Corp., Avanti Hylas 2 Ltd., EchoStar Corp., Eutelsat Communications S.A., GateHouse Holding AS, Inmarsat Global Ltd., Intelsat US LLC, Iridium Communications Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., NELCO Ltd., Nokia Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, SES SA, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Spirent Communications plc, Telesat Corp., Thales Group, ZTE Corp., and Qualcomm Inc. and others.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Company Offerings -

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers 5G NTN solutions through its subsidiary Kuiper Systems LLC.

Avanti Hylas 2 Ltd.: The company offers 5G NTN solutions through SaT5G project with the integration of satellite into 3GPP 5G testbed networks.

EchoStar Corp.: The company offers 5G NTN solutions through their S band satellite enabled with the LoRa protocol for connecting very low cost, long lived devices.

Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

The market share by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for advanced hardware components, including satellite-based communication systems and massive MIMO antennas, is rapidly increasing. Satellites offer wide coverage, bridging the digital divide, while massive MIMO technology enhances network capacity. Significant investments in radio access network infrastructure further drive high-speed wireless connectivity solutions.

Geography Overview

North America accounts for 40% of market growth. North America leads in telecommunications, integrating terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks for seamless connectivity. The region prioritizes innovation, driving advancements in healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. Governments support network development through regulatory frameworks and funding, boosting infrastructure investments. North America is committed to enhancing and expanding network deployment for continued growth.

Market Dynamics

Primary Trends: Integration with existing MNO networks

The high cost of investments in infrastructure is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2024 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the 5G NTN Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of market companies

Analyst Review:

The market represents a dynamic ecosystem integrating hardware, software, and services across various components, platforms, applications, and end-uses. Leveraging satellite-based solutions and terrestrial networks, 5G NTN enables global connectivity with a focus on disaster recovery, resilience, and smart city initiatives.

Further, it encompasses space-based 5G, serving diverse sectors like telecommunications, aerospace & defense, and remote sensing. With satellite technologies and ground stations, 5G NTN offers high-speed wireless access even in remote areas and marine environments.

Furthermore, key features include NR-NTN integration, bolstering capacity and network capabilities to accommodate concurrent users and high data rates. As architectural paradigms evolve and standardization progresses with 3GPP Release 17, 5G NTN continues to shape the future of wireless communication channels with encryption and eavesdropping protection, facilitating seamless connectivity for diverse applications and industries.

