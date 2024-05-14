5G NTN Market size is set to grow by USD 18347.83 mn from 2024-2028, rising demand for data-intensive services and applications to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 5g ntn market size is estimated to grow by USD 18347.83 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.19% during the forecast period.

Global 5G NTN Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), Application (EMBB, MMTC, and URLCC), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Anritsu Corp., Avanti Hylas 2 Ltd., EchoStar Corp., Eutelsat Communications S.A., GateHouse Holding AS, Inmarsat Global Ltd., Intelsat US LLC, Iridium Communications Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., NELCO Ltd., Nokia Corp., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, SES SA, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Spirent Communications plc, Telesat Corp., Thales Group, ZTE Corp., and Qualcomm Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) market is witnessing a notable trend towards integrating with Mobile Network Operator (MNO) networks. This approach offers multiple benefits, including cost savings and faster deployment due to the utilization of existing infrastructure. Additionally, it enhances network coverage and capacity, particularly in challenging environments such as aerospace & defense, mining, and remote areas. Key components of this integration include MNOs' terrestrial spectrum, gNBs, relay networks, and ground stations. Investments in NR-NTN communication systems are expected to increase, enabling concurrent users and advanced applications in expansive areas like oceans.

Market Challenges

The global implementation of 5G technology presents transformative opportunities but also significant challenges.

One major hurdle is the high cost associated with deploying 5G networks, especially for nations participating in the global 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) initiative.

Transitioning from 4G to 5G requires substantial financial investments to overhaul existing telecommunication infrastructure.

Building the necessary 5G infrastructure, such as new towers, fiber optic cables, and upgraded base stations, is capital-intensive.

Acquiring 5G spectrum licenses further adds to the financial burden, as governments often allocate these frequencies through expensive auctions.

Additionally, deploying 5G networks necessitates denser small cell networks due to the utilization of higher frequency bands.

Segment Overview

This 5g NTN market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Component 1.1 Hardware

1.2 Software

1.3 Service Application 2.1 EMBB

2.2 MMTC

2.3 URLCC Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Hardware- The 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) market is witnessing exponential growth, driven by the deployment of advanced hardware components and infrastructure solutions for real-time remote surgery, maritime operations, and other applications. Satellite-based communication systems, a key component of 5G NTN, offer extensive coverage and enable 5G connectivity in remote areas, bridging the digital divide. 5G NTN communication relies on satellite gateway stations and base stations, utilizing radio frequency in Ka-band and S-band. The 5G NTN architecture includes handheld devices, UAS Platforms, and LEO, MEO, and GEO satellites, forming an NTN gateway and expanding network coverage. 5G NTN technology facilitates self-driving cars, real-time monitoring, and control in mining activities and businesses. Commercialization and deployment of 5G NTN are accelerating, fostering an ecosystem of Penetration, Deployment Services, Connectivity Services, and Platforms. Advantages of 5G NTN include coverage, latency, dependability, and the integration of smart connected devices, such as drones, in various industries. Conventional terrestrial networks face limitations in comparison, making 5G NTN an indispensable technology for the future.

Research Analysis

In the rapidly evolving technological landscape, Non-terrestrial networks (NTNs), specifically satellite-based solutions, are gaining significant attention. These networks extend 5G coverage beyond terrestrial boundaries, reaching remote areas and challenging environments where conventional terrestrial networks falter. NTNs leverage 5G capabilities, enabling high-speed data transmission and ultra-reliable low-latency communications. Satellite-to-cell services offer an alternative approach to traditional terrestrial networks, ensuring dependability and coverage in areas where terrestrial infrastructure may be lacking. A software approach to managing these networks allows for efficient integration of flagship devices, such as self-driving cars, drones, and other IoT applications. The advantages of NTNs include expanded coverage, reduced latency, and increased dependability, making them an essential component of future 5G networks.

Market Research Overview

The 5G Next-Generation Network Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advanced technologies such as Capability-based and Application-specific networking, Convergent charging and billing, and Network Slicing. The implementation of 5G technology enables faster data transfer rates, lower latency, and increased capacity. The market is also influenced by trends like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, which enhance network performance and provide new services. The use of Open interfaces and APIs facilitates collaboration and innovation among industry players. The market is expected to continue expanding, with key players focusing on developing and deploying 5G infrastructure and services. The integration of various technologies, including Edge computing and IoT, further enhances the capabilities of 5G networks. The 5G Next-Generation Network Market is poised to revolutionize industries and transform the way we communicate and connect.

