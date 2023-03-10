5G phased array antenna market to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% from 2022 to 2027, High adoption of smartphones and tablets to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global 5G phased array antenna market size is estimated to grow by USD 722.52 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The high adoption of smartphones and tablets is driving the market growth, although factors such as the high deployment cost of 5G technology may impede the market growth. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G Phased Array Antenna Market 2023-2027

5G phased array antenna market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The high adoption of smartphones and tablets is driving market growth.

Shipments of smartphones are likely to increase during the forecast period owing to the availability of low-cost smartphones in emerging markets such as China and India .

and . 5G phased array antennae are used for several applications in smartphones.

They are also used in tablets and IoT devices.

Thus, manufacturers of 5G phased array antennae are expected to develop high-performance 5G phased array antennae to meet the demands of smartphones and tablet manufacturers.

Such factors will positively impact the global market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high deployment cost of 5G technology is challenging market growth.

The acquisition cost of 5G technology is high.

In addition, there are concerns related to the high installation cost of small cell networks and limited security for outdoor power systems.

Large organizations have to adhere to stringent regulations enforced by standard telecommunication organizations.

Moreover, competitive pricing by customers affects the profit margins of companies.

These factors might hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

5G phased array antenna market – Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (mobile devices and infrastructure) and type (24-30 GHz, 37-40 GHz, and others).

The mobile devices segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the onset of various new devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and phablets. The demand for 5G phased array antennae from the mobile segment is high in developed countries such as the US and Germany.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global 5G phased array antenna market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 5G phased array antenna market.

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Data traffic in North America is higher than in other regions, which increases the need for high-speed and high-bandwidth networks. Hence, the demand for 5G networks is expected to increase in North America during the forecast period. The demand for IoT solutions is increasing in the region due to the increase in the use of mobile phones and smartphones.

5G phased array antenna market – Leading trends influencing the market

The increased proliferation of IoT is a key trend in the market.

There are various applications of IoT, ranging from smart consumer electronics to wearables and automobiles.

Designers have to handle implementation challenges, such as power efficiency, in IoT devices.

5G phased array antenna helps in addressing these challenges, owing to their re-programmability and low power consumption.

Therefore, the increasing adoption of IoT and 5G technology is expected to support the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this 5G phased array antenna market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 5G phased array antenna market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the 5G phased array antenna market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 5G phased array antenna market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G phased array antenna market vendors

5G Phased Array Antenna Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 722.52 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 2J Antennas s.r.o., ALCAN Systems GmbH i.L., Amkor Technology Inc., Anokiwave Inc., Anritsu Corp., Ball Corp., CHASM Advanced Materials Inc., Chengdu Kesai Technology Co. Ltd., FlexGigaHertz S.A., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Movandi Corp., Polytenna Technologies Inc., Qorvo Inc., Sofant Technologies Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, TMY Technology Inc., and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period

Browse for Technavio information technology market reports

