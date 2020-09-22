5G RF Transceiver Market Set to Grow At 30.4% Growth Rate in Coming Year: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to P&S Intelligence, the global 5G RF transceiver market size attained a value of 112.0 million in 2019, and it is projected to witness robust growth of 30.4% during 2020–2030. The market has been registering growth due to the increasing demand for transceivers for sending and receiving 5G signals in the telecom sector, rising adoption of IoT, and surging sales of mobile communication devices.

On the basis of application, the 5G RF transceiver market is divided into mobile devices, base stations, embedded modules, radar systems, and others. Among these, the mobile devices division is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the years to come, owing to the surging adoption of smartphones all across the globe. The dependence of people on mobile communication devices has been rising rapidly, which is why, the demand for cell phones and penetration of 5G network are increasing as well.

When design is taken into consideration, the 5G radio frequency transceiver market is categorized into single-chip transceiver and standalone-chip transceiver, between which, the standalone-chip transceiver category held the larger share of the market in the past. These transceivers consumer lesser power as compared to their counterparts. In addition to this, standalone-chip transceivers can operate with low voltages in wireless systems, owing to which the category is predicted to grow at a faster pace in the years to come.

The European region is predicted to account for a significant share of the 5G RF transceiver market in the coming years due to the increasing procurement of radar systems and air defense systems by regional governments. This is occurring because of the transnational disputes and rising political unrest in the region. Furthermore, the growing telecom sector and rapid deployment of 5G are also expected to result in the growth of the regional market.

Product launches are being adopted as the major strategic development by the companies in the domain for gaining a competitive edge. For example, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. launched its 800G tunable ultra-high-speed optical module in February 2020. The module is compatible with line rates in the range of 200–800 gigabits per second and is designed for a bandwidth of up to 48 terabits per second, on a single fiber.

The key players operating in the 5G RF transceiver market include Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Nokia Corporation, Analog Devices Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Broadcom Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Qorvo Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Skyworks Solutions Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., On Semiconductor Corporation, ZTE Corporation, and Fujitsu Limited.

