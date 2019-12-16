5G Services Market: World Outlook to 2024 - Bandwidth, Latency, Reliability, and Availability are Key Factors for the 5G Services Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Services Market by Segment (Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, Government), Service Category (Enhanced Mobility, Massive IoT, URLLC, and FWA), Application, Industry Verticals, and Region 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates cellular broadband applications and services including revenue and usage (subscribers/users) by LTE, LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, and 5G.

The report also assesses LTE and 5G in private wireless networks as well as market opportunities for Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) in public and private networks including the market for computing as a service. This research includes 5G application market sizing as well as LTE apps and services in terms of penetration and revenue. This research also assesses 5G technologies and solutions in support of IoT. The report evaluates certain key solutions such as 5G enabled Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) and managed services for devices and other IoT things. The report also analyzes the impact of 5G in IoT across infrastructure components including hardware, processors, embedded devices, software, and cloud-based service platforms.



5G will also bring about fundamental structural economic changes, such as significantly lower broadband pricing as a whole, and also much greater flexibility for enterprise, industrial, and government market segments in terms of how they connect public to private networks. The use cases for future 5G enabled applications and services are many and varied in terms of type, industry vertical focus, and requirements. Correspondingly, each scenario will have its own network configuration of requirements and parameters.



Deployed in conjunction with 5G, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC),will facilitate an entirely new class of low-power devices for IoT networks and systems.

These devices will rely upon MEC equipment for processing. Stated differently, some IoT devices will be very light-weight computationally speaking, relying upon edge computing nodes for most of their computation needs. MEC is also important to 5G for non-IoT applications as support for improved mobile broadband (ultra-fast and high definition video, enhanced web browsing, etc.) and Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC) dependent apps (virtual reality, UAV operation, autonomous vehicles, robotics, etc.).

Key Topics Covered



LTE and 5G Applications and Services Market by Service Provider Type, Connection Type, Deployment Type, Use Cases, 5G Service Category, Computing as a Service, and Industry Verticals 2019-2024

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. LTE and 5G Technology and Capabilities Overview

4. LTE and 5G Technology and Business Dynamics

5. Company Analysis

6. LTE and 5G Application Market Analysis and Forecasts



5G in IoT by Connectivity, Infrastructure, Sensors, Devices (Type, Sector, Verticals), and Things 2019-2024

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 5G IoT Ecosystem Analysis

4 Managing the Things in IoT

5 Managing Devices in Support of IoT Things

6 5G in IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2024

7 5G IoT Device and Things Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2024

8 Company Analysis

9 Conclusions and Recommendations

10 Appendix: 5G Supporting Technologies



