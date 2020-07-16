5G Substrate Materials Report - Global Market Expected to be Valued at $281.3 Million by 2025

DUBLIN, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 5G Substrate Materials Market: Focus on Various Substrate Materials (PTFE, PI, LCP, Ceramics, and Glass) and their Applications (Base Station Antennas and Smartphone Antennas)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5G substrate materials market is expected to account for a market value of $281.30 million by the end of 2025.

The significant demand for 5G substrate materials is primarily generated from industries such as automotive radars, 5G base station antennas, and smartphone antennas. The rising demand for smartphones in the market is directly accelerating the growth of the 5G substrate materials market.

The global 5G substrate materials market reflected impressive demand from the 5G smartphones and base station antennas segment, wherein the demand for 5G substrate materials is expected to witness a growth rate of more than 26.11% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Several capacity expansions of 5G substrate material production are being planned by companies for 2020 and 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on various business segments of the supply chain in quarter one of 2020. The disruption in the supply chain is primarily due to national lockdowns and import-export shipment delays across the world. Countries worldwide have halted their 5G deployment work for Q1 and Q2 of 2020, plummeting the demand for 5G substrate materials in the manufacturing industry.

However, China is actively involved in the development of 5G substrate materials and is pushing 5G deployment in the country. Companies such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ZTE Corporation are supported by substantial government investments to deploy 5G in China cities.

The global 5G substrate materials market research provides a detailed perspective on the different types of 5G substrate materials, their applications, value, and estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the 5G substrate materials industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, trends, and opportunities, among others. The research study also provides a detailed perspective on the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The report further considers the market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), supply chain analysis, and the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global 5G substrate materials report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by substrate type, application, region, and country.

The global 5G substrate materials market, based on type, is segmented into organic laminates, ceramics, and glass substrate materials. The organic laminates substrate materials segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the global 5G substrate materials market.

The global 5G substrate materials market, by application, is segmented into base station antennas and smartphone antennas. The smartphone antennas segment dominated the global 5G substrate materials market in 2019 in terms of volume and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period.

Based on the region, the global 5G substrate materials market is segmented into Asia-Pacific & Japan , Europe , the U.K., China , North America , and Rest-of-the-World. Each region is segmented into countries. Data for each of these regions and countries is provided by substrate type and application.

What are the emerging trends in the 5G substrate materials market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global material supply chain?

What is the competitive positioning of various market leaders catering to the demand for 5G materials in the 5G industry?

What are the growth prospects of leading 5G substrate materials in the global materials industry?

What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market?

Which substrate material and application are expected to witness maximum demand growth during the forecast period, catering to the 5G industry?

How does supply chain function in the global 5G materials industry?

What regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of global 5G substrate materials, and are they expected to witness the highest demand growth from 2019 to 2025?

What are the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities for 5G substrate materials industry players?

What are the consumer attributes in various regions for 5G substrate materials?

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends in 5G Industry

1.1.1.1 Metamaterials Poised to be the Game Changers for 5G Communications and Beyond

1.1.1.2 5G in mm-wave Spectrum Gains Traction

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Industry Attractiveness

1.1.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

1.1.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

1.1.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

1.1.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

1.1.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Impact of Business Drivers

1.2.1.2 Development of High-Performance Advanced Materials Enabling the Roll-out of 5G Technology

1.2.1.3 Countries Focusing on Roll-out of 5G Technology, Emphasizing on Growth of 5G Deployment

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Impact of Business Challenges

1.2.2.2 High Costs of Advanced 5G Substrate Materials can Hinder the Growth of the Market

1.2.2.3 Delays in Spectrum Allocation and Deployment of Small Cells Expected to Impact the Demand for 5G Substrate Materials

1.2.2.4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on 5G Industry and its Supply Chain Across the World

1.2.2.5 Manufacturing Companies Facing Several Technical Challenges

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Impact of Business Opportunities

1.2.5.2 Countries at a Nascent Stage of 5G Roll-out Expected to Introduce Growth Opportunities for Material Manufacturers

1.2.5.3 Companies Ramping up their Manufacturing Units, Acting as a Growth Driver for the 5G Industry

2 Applications

2.1 Applications and Specifications

2.1.1 Smartphones Antennas

2.1.2 Base Station Antennas

2.2 Global 5G Substrate Materials Market (by Application Type), Value and Volume, 2019-2025

3 Products

3.1 Products and Specifications

3.1.1 Organic Laminates

3.1.1.1 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

3.1.1.2 Polyimide (PI)

3.1.1.3 Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)

3.1.1.4 Others

3.1.2 Ceramics

3.1.3 Glass

3.2 Demand Analysis of Global 5G Substrate Materials Market

3.2.1 Global 5G Substrate Materials Market (by Substrate Type), Value and Volume, 2019-2025

3.2.1.1 Organic Laminates

3.2.1.2 PTFE

3.2.1.3 Polyimide (PI)

3.2.1.4 LCP

3.2.1.5 Others

3.2.1.6 Ceramics

3.2.1.7 Glass

3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix

3.3.1 Opportunity Matrix, by Region

3.3.2 Opportunity Matrix, by Substrate Type

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.4.1 Leading Patent Countries (by Patent Application)

3.4.2 Leading Innovation Areas

4 Regions

4.1 Asia-Pacific & Japan (APJ)

4.2 China

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 UK

4.6 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 AGC Inc.

5.2.1.1 Company Overview

5.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.2.1.3 Business Strategies

5.2.1.3.1 Business Development

5.2.1.3.2 Market Development

5.2.1.4 Corporate Strategies

5.2.1.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.2.1.4.2 Competitive Position

5.2.1.4.2.1 Strengths of the Company

5.2.1.4.2.2 Weaknesses of the Company

5.2.2 Daikin Industries, Ltd.

5.2.3 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

5.2.4 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

5.2.5 ITEQ Corporation

5.2.6 Kaneka Corporation

5.2.7 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

5.2.8 Panasonic Corporation

5.2.9 PolyOne Corporation

5.2.10 Rogers Corporation

5.2.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

5.2.12 The Chemours Company

5.2.13 Toray Industries, Inc.

5.2.14 Taiwan Union Technology Corporation

5.2.15 Ventec International Group

5.2.16 List of Other Players in the Ecosystem



