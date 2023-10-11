5G Technology and IoT Device Integration Driving Demand for Multi-Core Baseband Processors in the Semiconductor Industry

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baseband Processor Market by Type, Application, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global baseband processor market witnessed substantial growth in 2022, reaching a market size of US$ 48.2 Billion. The market is poised for further expansion, with projections indicating it will reach US$ 74.1 Billion by 2028. This robust growth reflects a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.40% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Key Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the global baseband processor market:

Growing Utilization of Smartphones and Tablets: The increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets worldwide is a primary driver of market growth. Demand for High-Speed Internet Connectivity: The rising demand for high-speed internet connectivity to enhance device efficiency and productivity is contributing to market expansion. Technological Advancements in the Semiconductor Industry: Continuous technological advancements in the semiconductor industry are boosting the market, with innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI) integration optimizing operations and product quality. Multi-Core Processor Adoption: The utilization of multi-core baseband processors, which enable smooth execution of multiple operations simultaneously, is further propelling market growth. 5G Technology Implementation: The introduction of fifth-generation (5G) technology, offering higher capacity and enhanced bandwidth, is providing lucrative growth opportunities in the industry. IoT Device Integration: The increasing application of baseband processors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices to enhance wireless communication is driving market expansion.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of key trends in each segment of the global baseband processor market, with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is segmented based on type and application.

Type Insights:

Single-Core Processor

Multi-Core Processor

According to the report, multi-core processors represent the largest segment in the baseband processor market.

Application Insights:

Tablets

Smartphones

The report indicates that smartphones account for the largest market share in the baseband processor market.

Regional Insights:

North America ( United States and Canada )

( and ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Indonesia , and others)

( , , , , , , and others) Europe ( Germany , France , the United Kingdom , Italy , Spain , Russia , and others)

( , , the , , , , and others) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , and others)

( , , and others) Middle East and Africa

The Asia Pacific region is identified as the largest market for baseband processors, driven by factors such as growing internet utilization, adoption of 5G networks, and increased demand for advanced smartphones.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global baseband processor market, featuring detailed profiles of major companies. Some of the key players in the market include Broadcom Inc., HiSilicon (Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.), Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm Incorporated, Unisoc (Shanghai) Technologies Co. Ltd., among others. Please note that this list is not exhaustive, and the complete list of companies can be found in the report.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global baseband processor market performed, and what is its growth outlook for the coming years? What are the primary drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global baseband processor market? How do these drivers, restraints, and opportunities impact the market's growth? Which regions represent the most attractive markets for baseband processors? What are the key segments of the baseband processor market, and which type/application is the most attractive? Who are the key players in the global baseband processor market, and what is the competitive landscape like?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $48.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $74.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4 % Regions Covered Global

