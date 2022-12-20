5G testing equipment market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global 5G testing equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 515.76 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will progress. APAC will account for the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 31%.

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5G Testing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Global 5G testing equipment market - Five forces

The global 5G testing equipment market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global 5G testing equipment market - Parent market analysis

Technavio categorizes the global 5G testing equipment market as a part of the global communications equipment market, which covers manufacturers of enterprise networking products, including local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), routers, telephones, switchboards, and exchanges. Technavio calculates the size of the global communications equipment market by considering the revenue generated from sales of communication equipment, broadcasting equipment, telecommunication equipment, and investments made by telecommunication service providers to improve their communication infrastructure.

Find insights on the parent market and value chain analysis, and download an exclusive sample!

Global 5G testing equipment market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global 5G testing equipment market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (oscilloscopes, signal generators, signal analyzers, network analyzers, and others), end-user (telecom equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, and telecom service providers), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The oscilloscopes segment will contribute significantly during the forecast period. Oscilloscopes are used to display and analyze the waveform of electronic signals. These devices draw a graph of the instantaneous signal voltage as a function of time. The observed waveform can be analyzed for properties such as amplitude, rise time, frequency, time interval, and distortion. The demand for oscilloscopes that support higher bandwidth applications will increase among electronics manufacturers with the rollout of 5G during the forecast period. As a result, several players are focusing on offering advanced oscilloscopes that facilitate the testing of 5G networks and devices. Therefore, the launch of advanced oscilloscopes will drive the growth of the oscilloscopes segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global 5G testing equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global 5g testing equipment market.

· APAC is estimated to account for 31% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The adoption of IoT is increasing in industrial applications in North America, especially in developed economies such as the US and Canada. In addition, the increasing adoption of wireless technologies in the US is driving market growth in the region. In addition, the increasing adoption of technologies such as video streaming and online payments is also driving the market growth. These factors will provide growth opportunities for vendors in the region.

Download a sample report

Global 5G testing equipment market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services is driving the 5G testing equipment market growth. The advent of high-speed 4G LTE wireless networks supports high-bandwidth M2M applications. The rollout of 4G LTE Machine (LTE-M) and LTE-Unlicensed (LTE-U) and 5G networks will enable faster transmission and higher volumes of data in smart ecosystems. Various applications such as traffic management, vehicle diagnostics, and video surveillance require 4G and 5G networks for seamless functioning. In addition, the adoption of commercial 5G networks is increasing across the world. These factors will contribute to the growth of the 5G test equipment market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Software-defined testing for 5G equipment is a key trend in the market. The test and measurement industry generally uses a software-defined approach to create flexible and efficient test sets for 5G equipment. Software modules enable engineers to develop test programs for multiple 5G technologies and standards. A software-defined approach will help combat 5G-related issues in the future. For instance, 5G NR prototyping is carried out for massive MIMO, mmWave, channel sounding, and waveform development via reprogrammable instrumentation tools. Thus, the increasing adoption of software-defined testing for 5G equipment will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Challenges related to the deployment of 5G technology are impeding the 5G testing equipment market growth. 5G networks can use high frequencies in the range of 30 GHz to 300 GHz. Hence, the reduced latency in 5G has to be considered before deployment. Additional issues are likely to occur due to miniaturization techniques such as systems in the packaging (SiP) in 5G. Moreover, the connection between antennas, front-end modules (FEMs), and transceivers will cause variability. This will require advanced over-the-air (OTA) test methodologies to produce more repeatable results. Thus, 5G testing equipment will be required to test network-related glitches. Such factors will hinder the growth of the 5G testing equipment market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this 5G testing equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 5G testing equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the 5G testing equipment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 5G testing equipment market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 5G testing equipment market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The 5G MmWave technology market size is expected to increase to USD 674.1 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 31.8%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (wired/fiber connection replacement, cellular backhaul/fronthaul, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The 5G equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 66.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 56,716.75 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (macrocell, small cell, and others), end-user (non-retail sector and retail sector), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

5G Testing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 175 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 515.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Anritsu Corp., Artiza Networks Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., GL Communications Inc., Innowireless Co. Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., National Instruments Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., PCTEL Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Spirent Communications Plc, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Teradyne Inc., and Viavi Solutions Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global 5G testing equipment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global 5G testing equipment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Applicaton Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Oscilloscopes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Oscilloscopes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oscilloscopes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Oscilloscopes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Oscilloscopes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Signal generators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Signal generators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Signal generators - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Signal generators - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Signal generators - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Signal analyzers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Signal analyzers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Signal analyzers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Signal analyzers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Signal analyzers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Network analyzers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Network analyzers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Network analyzers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Network analyzers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Network analyzers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Telecom equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Telecom equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Telecom equipment manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Telecom equipment manufacturers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Telecom equipment manufacturers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Original device manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Original device manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Original device manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Original device manufacturers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Original device manufacturers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Telecom service providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Telecom service providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Telecom service providers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Telecom service providers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Telecom service providers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Anritsu Corp.

Exhibit 124: Anritsu Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Anritsu Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Anritsu Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Anritsu Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Anritsu Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Artiza Networks Inc.

Exhibit 129: Artiza Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Artiza Networks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Artiza Networks Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 EXFO Inc.

Exhibit 132: EXFO Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: EXFO Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: EXFO Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Fortive Corp.

Exhibit 135: Fortive Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Fortive Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Fortive Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Fortive Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Fortive Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 GL Communications Inc.

Exhibit 140: GL Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: GL Communications Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: GL Communications Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Innowireless Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Innowireless Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Innowireless Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Innowireless Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Intertek Group Plc

Exhibit 146: Intertek Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 147: Intertek Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Intertek Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 149: Intertek Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Intertek Group Plc - Segment focus

12.10 Keysight Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 151: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 156: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Motorola Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 159: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Motorola Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 NetScout Systems Inc.

Exhibit 163: NetScout Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: NetScout Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: NetScout Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 166: NetScout Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: NetScout Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 PCTEL Inc.

Exhibit 168: PCTEL Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: PCTEL Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: PCTEL Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 171: Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 172: Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.16 Teradyne Inc.

Exhibit 174: Teradyne Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Teradyne Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Teradyne Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 177: Teradyne Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Teradyne Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Viavi Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 179: Viavi Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Viavi Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Viavi Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Viavi Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio