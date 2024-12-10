5G Testing Equipment Market to Expand by USD 605.76 Million (2024-2028), Driven by Growing Network Demand and AI-Powered Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global 5G testing equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 605.76 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 8.43% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services is driving market growth, with a trend towards software-defined testing for 5g equipment. However, high deployment cost of 5g test equipment poses a challenge. Key market players include Analog Devices Inc., Anritsu Corp., Artiza Networks Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., GL Communications Inc., Innowireless Co. Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., National Instruments Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., PCTEL Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Spirent Communications plc, Teradyne Inc., and Viavi Solutions Inc., LitePoint..

Global 5G Testing Equipment Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Oscilloscopes, Signal analyzers, Signal generators, Network analyzers, and Others), End-user (Telecom equipment manufacturers, Original device manufacturers, and Telecom service providers), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America), Equipment and revenue source. Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Anritsu Corp., Artiza Networks Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., GL Communications Inc., Innowireless Co. Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., National Instruments Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., PCTEL Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Spirent Communications plc, Teradyne Inc., and Viavi Solutions Inc., LitePoint.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The 5G testing equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the widespread deployment of 5G device infrastructure. Electric signals and spectrums play a crucial role in 5G, requiring high bandwidth and device efficiency. IoT and connected devices, large data centers, automobiles, entertainment, healthcare, and security applications demand high connectivity, low latency, and quick communication for 5G networks. 5G challenges include optimizing network performance, millimeter wave usage, multimode integration, and beamforming. Testing processes involve prototyping, Massive MIMO, mmWave, Channel Sounding, and reprogrammable instrument tools. Customer spending on digitalization and mobile communications is driving the market for specialized testing equipment like oscilloscopes, signal generators, and spectrum analyzers. Network operators and service providers invest in IDMs and ODMs for 5G network equipment. Performance issues require optimization, base station testing, antenna design, and network slicing. 5G traffic, device capabilities, and data transfer demands increase for mobile phones, wearables, connected cars, and consumer electronic devices. The market for 5G testing equipment includes software-defined testing, test programs, and 5G challenges like signal propagation, interference, and heterogeneous architecture. The digital divide and facilities and services require secure wireless connections and data traffic management for enterprises and advanced multimedia applications.

The test and measurement industry is shifting towards software-defined solutions for creating flexible and efficient test sets for 5G equipment. Traditional benchtop instruments, which relied heavily on hardware, are being replaced with software modules. Engineers can now develop test programs for various 5G technologies and standards quickly using these software modules. Additionally, test sets that can adapt to new 5G specifications via software updates help accelerate prototyping and deployment. This software-defined approach also ensures future-proofing of test programs against the demanding challenges of 5G, such as 5G new radio (NR) prototyping for massive MIMO, mmWave, channel sounding, and waveform development using reprogrammable instrumentation tools.

Market Challenges

The 5G testing equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the widespread deployment of 5G device infrastructure. With the increasing use of electric signals across various industries such as IoT, connected devices, large data centers, automobiles, entertainment, healthcare, and security, the need for high connectivity, low latency, and quick communication is paramount. However, 5G testing poses challenges due to the complexities of 5G networks, including millimeter wave usage, Massive MIMO, mmWave, and channel sounding. To address these challenges, reprogrammable instrument tools and software-defined testing approaches are being adopted. 5G testing equipment includes oscilloscopes, signal generators, and spectrum analyzers, among others. Network operators and service providers are investing in specialized testing equipment to optimize performance, overcome interference, and ensure user-oriented experiences. The digitalization of mobile communications and the increasing demand for advanced multimedia applications are driving customer spending on 5G testing equipment. However, testing costs remain a concern, and IDMs and ODMs are collaborating to reduce these costs. Performance issues, optimization, and base station and antenna design are key areas of focus for 5G testing.

The global 5G test equipment market faces several challenges due to the high acquisition and installation costs associated with 5G technology. Small cell networks require substantial investment, and the security of remotely placed outdoor power systems is a concern. Regulations from telecommunication standard organizations add to the expenses. Competitive pricing pressure from customers has impacted profit margins, with data tariffs similar to 3G and LTE. The release of new frequency spectrum comes with a significant cost. These factors may hinder the market's growth.

Segment Overview

This 5g testing equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Oscilloscopes

1.2 Signal analyzers

1.3 Signal generators

1.4 Network analyzers

1.5 Others End-user 2.1 Telecom equipment manufacturers

2.2 Original device manufacturers

2.3 Telecom service providers Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America Equipment Revenue source

1.1 Oscilloscopes- The oscilloscopes segment holds a dominant position in the global 5G testing equipment market in 2023, accounting for the largest share. Oscilloscopes are essential tools used to analyze electronic signals by displaying their waveforms as a function of time. These devices measure and analyze properties such as amplitude, rise time, frequency, time interval, and distortion. Digital oscilloscopes, which are commonly used in 5G testing, employ an analog-to-digital converter (ADC) to measure 5G signals. Attenuators and vertical amplifiers are utilized before the ADC to scale the waveform. Digital oscilloscopes also offer automated incident capturing and storing facilities, enabling a better understanding of component and signal issues. With the anticipated increase in 5G traffic, oscilloscopes supporting higher bandwidth applications will be in high demand among electronics manufacturers. In response, market players, such as Anritsu Corp. And Tektronix Inc., are introducing advanced oscilloscopes to cater to this need. For instance, Anritsu's BERTWave MP2110A oscilloscope supports 53-Gbaud pulse amplitude modulation (PAM) signals for 5G network and device testing. Tektronix's new 2 Series MSO is a portable, lightweight oscilloscope designed for both laboratory and field use. The launch of such advanced oscilloscopes and the rising demand from industries like communication, electronics, semiconductors, and others will fuel the growth of the oscilloscopes segment in the global 5G testing equipment market.

Research Analysis

The 5G testing equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the widespread deployment of 5G technology and the increasing demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity. 5G testing equipment is essential for ensuring the efficient and effective operation of 5G device infrastructure, including electric signals, spectrums, and bandwidth. With the increasing number of connected devices, from IoT sensors to large data centers, automobiles, entertainment systems, healthcare equipment, and security systems, the need for reliable and user-oriented 5G networks is more important than ever. 5G testing equipment plays a crucial role in optimizing network performance, addressing issues such as base station placement, antenna design, and network equipment configuration. Specialized testing equipment, including spectrum analyzers, signal generators, and channel emulators, are used to ensure the high connectivity, quick communication, and low latency required for various applications, from emergency services to entertainment and beyond. As 5G networks become increasingly complex, optimization and testing will remain critical to ensuring the network's reliability, efficiency, and ability to meet the demands of users and industries alike.

Market Research Overview

The 5G testing equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to the widespread deployment of 5G device infrastructure and the increasing demand for high connectivity, low latency, and quick communication. Electric signals and spectrums are crucial elements in 5G testing, with an emphasis on securing sufficient bandwidth for device efficiency. The network's ability to support IoT, connected devices, large data centers, automobiles, entertainment, healthcare, security, and other user-oriented applications is essential. 5G testing equipment includes specialized tools for 5G device capabilities, data transfer, and mobile communications. These tools include oscilloscopes, signal generators, and spectrum analyzers. Massive MIMO, mmWave, Channel Sounding, and reprogrammable instrument tools are essential for addressing 5G challenges such as prototyping and optimizing performance. The 5G testing market caters to IDMs and ODMs, network operators, and service providers. Test programs for 5G traffic, base stations, antennas, network equipment, and specialized testing equipment are critical for addressing performance issues and ensuring network optimization. 5G testing equipment is also vital for the deployment of advanced multimedia applications, millimeter wave usage, multimode integration, beamforming, and testing processes. Testing costs are a concern, and software-defined testing and a software-defined approach are gaining popularity. The 5G testing market is also impacted by challenges such as the digital divide, facilities and services, and the need for secure wireless connections. The market is expected to grow significantly as 5G becomes more widespread for smart city purposes, digitalization, and mobile communications. Data traffic, enterprises, and consumer electronic devices are significant end-users of 5G testing equipment. The market is also driven by the growing demand for autonomous vehicles, connected car applications, intelligent transportation systems, public safety applications, energy management, and heterogeneous architecture with multiple frequency bands and small cells. Signal propagation, interference, and antenna design are critical considerations in 5G testing.

