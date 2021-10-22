5G Upgrade Cycle Boosting Resurgence of In-Building Wireless

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Experts released their 2021 In-Building Wireless Forecast this week, and the market is looking solid.

According to the report, the lingering effects of COVID-19 have seriously impacted enterprise-driven in-building wireless projects like office buildings and hospitality venues that sat empty for months. Supply chain disruptions brought added challenges to suppliers and system integrators.

"The In-Building Wireless (IBW) market is at an interesting juncture in its evolution," commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun. "Despite several significant challenges from COVID-19, operators are making an effort to expand 5G network capacity through the mid-band spectrum (for example, C-band and 2.5 GHz) deployments in North America, which is the largest market for DAS. On the brink of the 5G mid-band upgrade cycle, the market is shifting, and this report covers what aspects of the market will win and which aspects will lose in these fluctuations."

Small cells are capturing a growing share of the overall IBW market, and the trend will continue despite a DAS resurgence over the next few years from the 5G mid-band upgrade cycle. Mobile Experts foresees the open and virtualized RAN architecture playing a bigger role in private 5G network features around the 2024 timeframe.

"The numbers tell us that In-Building cellular connectivity is the dominant use case that drives in-building wireless investments," commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun. "We estimate 90% of today's IBW equipment sales from repeaters to DAS and Small Cells comes from this use case, and public safety and private wireless applications are incrementally adding to the market growth."

This report includes 45 charts and diagrams illustrating a detailed view of the total In-Building Wireless market, including operator and enterprise spending on DAS, small cells, and repeaters across sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave bands. The 85-page report provides a five-year forecast of node shipments and revenues foreach category. The report segments the market by major applications driving the market, including indoor cellular, public safety, private LTE, and private 5G.

For more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc.:

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 25 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications include: In-Building Wireless, CIoT, URLLC, Macro Base Station Transceivers, Small Cells, VRAN, and Private LTE.

Contact:

Rachel Winningham

Mobile Experts Inc.

[email protected]

+1 (408) 374-0690

www.mobile-experts.net

SOURCE Mobile Experts

Related Links

http://www.mobile-experts.net

