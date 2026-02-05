5GAA Demonstrates the Future of Driving

SACRAMENTO, Calif., February 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From satellite-enabled voice calls to automated connected vehicle tolling and real-time road hazard alerts, the future of connected mobility was on display as the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) brought next-generation vehicle connectivity technologies into real-world operations on U.S. roads.

5GAA hosted the Conference "Advancing Connected Mobility in California: C-V2X and Connected Vehicle Infrastructure," which featured a keynote by Toks Omishakin, California's 4ᵗʰ Secretary of Transportation.

The demonstrations highlighted innovations in V2X tolling, non-terrestrial networks (NTN), and safety and awareness and brought together leading automakers, telecom operators, technology, and solution partners to showcase solutions in real-world environments.

"Seeing these technologies in action underscores how our members are delivering practical, interoperable solutions that enhance safety, connectivity, and mobility for drivers and communities", said 5GAA Chairman Christoph Voigt.

The live demonstrations showed how connected tolling can streamline travel. 5GAA members, including Audi, Autocrypt, Cohda Wireless, Ettifos, Indra, Microsec, Qualcomm, Valeo, Verizon, and Volkswagen, together with partners FHWA Saxton Transportation Operations Laboratory (STOL), and Kapsch TrafficCom, demonstrated both Network V2X (Verizon's Edge Transportation Exchange, MEC/5G solution integrating with STOL's CV-MEC and Kapsch) and Direct C-V2X 5.9GHz-based tolling solutions (Valeo solution integrating with CV-MEC and Kapsch). Vehicles approaching simulated toll zones securely exchanged information with roadside units and completed seamless transactions – illustrating how connected tolling can improve efficiency while supporting safer traffic flow.

The demonstrations also highlighted the power of connectivity beyond terrestrial networks. BMW, HARMAN, Qualcomm, Viasat and Fraunhofer showcased NTN satellite technologies, including a live bi-directional voice call over Narrowband IoT networks and satellite-enabled communications. These demonstrations illustrate how vehicles and connected devices can remain fully operational in remote areas, ensuring critical services are maintained even in difficult environments.

C-V2X enabled safety and awareness solutions technologies were another highlight, with HARMAN, Miovision and Qualcomm showing how connected vehicles can help drivers anticipate dangerous situations on the road. The demonstrations included real-time traffic signal information and road hazard alerts, while AI-enabled roadside sensor systems shared information via Direct C-V2X about unequipped vehicles and other road users to support safety-critical services and improve protection of vulnerable road users

The Sacramento demonstrations underscore the association's mission to accelerate the deployment of connected technologies, showing how future seamless connectivity is being accomplished today.

More information at www.5gaa.org.