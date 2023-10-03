5GAA Welcomes the European Parliament's Adoption of a Forward-Looking ITS Directive Revision

News provided by

5GAA

03 Oct, 2023, 08:47 ET

BRUSSELS, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, Tuesday 3rd October, the European Parliament by an overwhelming majority voted to approve the ITS Directive Revision. 5GAA commends policymakers and rapporteur Plumb for the adoption of a forward-looking ITS Directive that promotes technological innovation, and ultimately, the large-scale deployment of intelligent transport systems across Europe. We now encourage the Council of the EU to swiftly approve the text. 

Continue Reading
Automotive Giants at 5GAA Unite around the Future of Connected Mobility
Automotive Giants at 5GAA Unite around the Future of Connected Mobility

5GAA further welcomes the recognition of the technology neutrality principle, now enshrined within the ITS Directive. This principle now guarantees a focus on service delivery, providing a level playing field and the opportunity to reposition the European industry in the global race for automotive connectivity. 

As underlined in 5GAA's recent open statement, the industry, including the major European carmakers, is moving beyond past technology disputes to converge towards 5G-V2X, including direct communications, as the future reference technology for automotive direct connectivity and an important enabler of automated driving. 

This commitment, combined with the adoption of the ITS Directive, will give new impetus to connected cars in Europe. As per the 5GAA Visionary 2030 Roadmap, 5G-V2X is expected to be mass-deployed in commercial vehicle models starting from the time horizon 2026-2029 

The European Commission will have 12 months from the Directive's entry into force, to consult the European ITS Advisory Group and relevant stakeholders to adopt a working program through an implementing act. 5GAA stands ready to contribute to the elaboration of the new ITS Work Programme. 

We look forward to continuing the collaboration between EU institutions and industry to make cooperative, connected and automated mobility a reality for a smarter, safer and more environmentally friendly European transport ecosystem. 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237472/5GAA.jpg

SOURCE 5GAA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.