5i Projects Announces Riftur -- A Practical, AI-Driven Way to Finally Simplify Compliance Gap Analysis

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5i Projects today announced the public release of Riftur, an AI-powered platform designed to make gap analysis faster, clearer, and dramatically less error-prone. Whether an organization works in government, finance, manufacturing, energy, defense, internet technology, or higher education, the challenge is the same: requirements evolve faster than documentation. Teams spend hours, days, and sometimes even weeks manually comparing what they have with what they need in order to stay aligned with frameworks, regulations, and contractual standards.

This challenge is prevalent in government contracting, where proposal teams must ensure alignment with customers' instructions, statements of work, compliance matrices, and evolving solicitation updates. For proposal teams, Riftur's flexibility means it can be used at every stage of the proposal lifecycle from early outline creation, to pink and red team reviews, to final compliance checks before submission. While for government teams, Riftur helps accelerate evaluation by comparing incoming proposals to the solicitation, instantly surfacing where bidders met, partially met, or missed key requirements. By highlighting discrepancies between drafts and solicitation requirements, Riftur reduces rewrite cycles and ensures nothing critical is overlooked as deadlines approach.

"Everyone talks about automation in compliance, but very few tools actually reduce the work," said Sophia Martinez, Director of Customer Development at 5i Projects. "Gap analysis has remained overwhelmingly manual across almost every industry. Riftur is our attempt to fix something that should have been fixed a long time ago."

A practical workflow, not another theoretical AI tool

Riftur works by letting users:

Upload their existing documentation

(proposal volumes, policies, SSPs, control descriptions, procedures, security evidence, drafts, technical narratives, past performance writeups, etc) Upload the requirements they must align with

(anything from NIST and ISO to industry-specific frameworks, internal standards, or custom benchmarks)

The engine then analyzes both sets, side by side, and produces:

Clear gap identification

Missing or incomplete controls

Misaligned or ambiguous language

Indicators of policy drift

Crosswalks that show how existing material maps to required controls

Riftur is trained to understand context, intent, and dependencies across frameworks, meaning it can handle both simple mappings and complex, multi-layered requirements common in regulated and non-regulated industries alike.

Built for teams who need accuracy, not noise

Many teams already experiment with AI-enabled chat bots for document comparison — but the reality is a cycle of prompting, re-prompting, and sifting through walls of text to find a single missing item. Riftur resolves this pain point by delivering distilled answers about what's missing, misaligned, or inconsistent.

"People aren't asking for magic," said Jude C., Director of R&D at 5i Projects. "They want a second set of eyes that's consistent, fast, and good at catching what humans overlook, especially under deadline pressure. Riftur is meant to be that."

Available today — with a free trial

Riftur is available to the public now, with immediate access for individual users or organizations to test the platform using their own documents and requirements—no signup necessary.

No tiers, no gated features. Just an opportunity to validate the tool against real workflows. Start today: https://www.riftur.com

