5PL Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 326.32 Million, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5PL solutions market size is expected to grow by USD 326.32 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period.

5PL Solutions Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5PL Solutions Market 2022-2026

The 5PL solutions market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the emergence of Industry 4.0 as one of the prime reasons driving the 5PL Solutions Market growth during the next few years. The rise in global containerized cargo trade has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the adoption of three-dimensional (3D) printing in the manufacturing industry might hamper the market growth.

5PL Solutions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The 5PL solutions market is fragmented, with the presence of established vendors. The vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The players are competing in terms of service customization and differentiation. Many established players are incorporating IT capabilities in their services to improve the efficiency of logistics operations and differentiate themselves from their competitors. Competitors are adopting new technologies. Prominent vendors are expected to focus on improving the logistics supply chain by making use of their competitive intelligence during the forecast period.

5PL Solutions Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Transportation: The transportation segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Increasing government initiatives to improve the logistics infrastructure globally is driving the growth of 5PL transportation service providers. This will have a positive influence on the growth of the transportation segment during the forecast period.



Warehousing



Others

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in global containerized cargo trade. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the 5PL solutions market in APAC.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

5PL Solutions Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

5PL Logistics Solutions, AP Moller Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, DACHSER SE, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Hemisphere Freight Services Ltd., Hitachi Transport System Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Toll Holdings Ltd., Unique 5pl Services India Pvt. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Schultz Shipping Group are among some of the major market participants.

5PL Solutions Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist 5PL solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 5PL solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 5PL solutions market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 5PL solutions market vendors

5PL Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 326.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.95 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 5PL Logistics Solutions, AP Moller Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, DACHSER SE, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Hemisphere Freight Services Ltd., Hitachi Transport System Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Toll Holdings Ltd., Unique 5pl Services India Pvt. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Schultz Shipping Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Service Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Service Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Service Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Service Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Service Type

5.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Warehousing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Service Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Service Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 CMA CGM Group

Exhibit 93: CMA CGM Group - Overview



Exhibit 94: CMA CGM Group - Business segments



Exhibit 95: CMA CGM Group - Key news



Exhibit 96: CMA CGM Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: CMA CGM Group - Segment focus

10.4 DB Schenker

Exhibit 98: DB Schenker - Overview



Exhibit 99: DB Schenker - Business segments



Exhibit 100: DB Schenker - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: DB Schenker - Segment focus

10.5 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 102: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 103: Deutsche Post AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 105: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings

10.6 DSV Panalpina AS

Exhibit 106: DSV Panalpina AS - Overview



Exhibit 107: DSV Panalpina AS - Business segments



Exhibit 108: DSV Panalpina AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: DSV Panalpina AS - Segment focus

10.7 Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

Exhibit 110: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Expeditors International of Washington Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 GEODIS

Exhibit 114: GEODIS - Overview



Exhibit 115: GEODIS - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: GEODIS - Key offerings

10.9 Hitachi Transport System Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Hitachi Transport System Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Hitachi Transport System Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Hitachi Transport System Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Hitachi Transport System Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Exhibit 121: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Key news



Exhibit 124: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Kuehne Nagel Management AG - Segment focus

10.11 Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 126: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Nippon Express Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 130: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

