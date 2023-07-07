5PL Solutions Market size to grow by USD 362.39 million from 2022 to 2027|APAC to contribute 40% to the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5PL solutions market size is forecast to increase by USD 362.39 million from 2023 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period. - Request a Sample Report

5PL market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 5PL Solutions Market 2023-2027

5PL Logistics Solutions LLC: The company offers 5PL solutions through supply chain services and contract logistics services.

AP Moller Maersk AS: The company offers 5PL solutions through supply chain logistics called NeoNav

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.: The company offers 5PL solutions through tech based supply chain logistics.

DACHSER SE: The company offers 5PL solutions through integrated supply chain services.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 5PL Logistics Solutions LLC, AP Moller Maersk AS, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DACHSER SE, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hemisphere Freight Services Ltd., Hitachi Transport System Ltd., J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Schultz Shipping Group, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Inc.

The 5PL solutions market is highly competitive, with a number of major players vying for market share. Some of the leading players in the market include DHL, UPS, and FedEx. These players offer various 5PL solutions, including transportation, warehousing, inventory management, and customs clearance. They also have a strong network of partners and suppliers, which allows them to provide end-to-end supply chain solutions. The competitive landscape of the 5PL solutions market is expected to remain moderately fragmented during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for 5PL solutions from various industries, such as e-commerce, manufacturing, and retail. Such factors are expected to intensify the competition among the vendors of the 5PL solutions market.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

5PL market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview -

Technavio has segmented the market based on service (transportation, warehousing, and other services) and application (e-commerce, logistic companies, and traders).

The transportation segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Due to the factors such as growing demand for multimodal transportation methods, increasing adoption of e-commerce, rising demand for customized logistics solutions, and increasing focus on sustainability are expected to drive the growth of the transportation segment of the 5PL solutions market. The transportation segment is segmented into air transportation, ocean transportation, and road transportation.

Geography Overview -

Based on geography is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

5 PL market – Market dynamics

Key Driver -

The increase in containerized cargo trade is the key driver driving the fifth-party logistics solutions market growth. In recent years, the shift in global trade patterns toward containerized seaborne and air cargo-based trade has risen. There is a rise in demand for 5PL logistics services due to the facilitate the smooth transportation of containerized goods. In addition, the rise in the number of free-trade agreements is the major factor driving the volume of containerized cargo trade. Another factor expected to increase the volume of containerized cargo is the growing economic prosperity in Asian countries. Hence, the growth in containerized cargo trade and the number of free-trade agreements is expected to grow the demand for 5PL logistics services during the forecast period.

Key Trend-

Collaborative partnerships and strategic alliances will fuel the fifth-party logistics solutions market growth. Collaborative partnerships enable providers to offer unified solutions that reduce the time in the entire supply chain. Due to the partnerships, 5PL providers can provide comprehensive services that include transportation, warehousing, inventory management, order fulfillment, customs clearance, and value-added services. Integrated solutions streamline supply chain processes, improve efficiency, and offer convenience to customers. In addition, collaborative partnerships allow for the sharing and optimization of resources among supply chain stakeholders. Such partnerships and strategic alliances are expected to boost the growth of the 5PL solutions market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge -

Shortage of skilled drivers in the logistics industry is the major challenge impeding the fifth-party logistics solutions market growth. Logistics services across the world mainly depend upon the trucking industry for transporting cargo or products to various distributors. Although, there is a shortage of skilled truck drivers in the logistics industry. As digital monitoring of drivers is considered an invasion of privacy, many truckers object to the US regulation on electronic logging devices in the transportation industry. Due to inefficient logistical infrastructure, the logistics industry in developing countries such as Vietnam is complex. Therefore, there is a need while ensuring the timely delivery of products. There is a significant need for experienced truck drivers who can adapt to such challenges. Such a factor is expected to impede the growth of the 5PL solutions market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this 5PL Solutions Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the 5PL solutions market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the 5PL solutions market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the 5PL solutions market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of 5PL solutions market vendors

5PL Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 362.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.95 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 5PL Logistics Solutions LLC, AP Moller Maersk AS, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DACHSER SE, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hemisphere Freight Services Ltd., Hitachi Transport System Ltd., J B Hunt Transport Services Inc., Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Schultz Shipping Group, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

