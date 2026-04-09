5StarWines: Turning Scores into Sales at Vinitaly

The 10th edition of 5StarWines – the Book, held in Verona from April 7 to 9, concluded with 636 wines scoring 90 points or higher out of approximately 2,000 wines tasted. A panel of 49 international judges, including 25 recent graduates of the Vinitaly International Academy (VIA), took part in the blind tastings awarding seven trophies across key categories including still wines, sparkling wines and sweet wines.

This year's edition highlights not only excellence in the glass, but also the strength of a unique educational ecosystem. The strong presence of judges from the Vinitaly International Academy reflects a clear pathway from certified Italian Wine Ambassador to specialized professional and, ultimately, to judging on one of the most prestigious selection events on the global wine calendar.

This progression is more than a career step. It signals a long-term commitment to Italian wine and a shared mission to identify and champion both iconic labels and lesser-known gems. In this sense, 5StarWines is not just a competition, but a natural extension of the global community that the Vinitaly International Academy embodies.

This Year's Trophy Winners:

WINERY OF THE YEAR – GRAND VINITALY

Tenuta Gottardi

BEST ITALIAN WINE – BANCO BPM

Tenuta Gottardi - Trento Doc Extra Brut Riserva POSAD'OR 2017 | 98

BEST WHITE WINE

Malavasi - Lugana Doc Camilla 2025 | 97

BEST ROSÉ WINE

Al-Cantàra Soc. Agr. Srl - Etna Doc Rosato Amuri di Fimmina e Amuri di Matri 2024 | 93

BEST RED WINE

Valle dell'Acate - Vittoria Doc Frappato Vino Biologico 2024 | 96

BEST CHARMAT METHOD SPARKLING WINE

La Tordera - Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Di Cartizze Docg Spumante Dry 2025 | 96

BEST TRADITIONAL METHOD SPARKLING WINE

Tenuta Gottardi - Trento Doc Extra Brut Riserva POSAD'OR 2017 | 98

BEST SWEET WINE

Possa - Cinque Terre Sciacchetrà Dop Underwater 2019 | 96

All Trophy winners will be officially announced by the General Chairs during the awards ceremony at Vinitaly.

A Selection That Turns Recognition into Opportunity

The 636 wines selected for inclusion in the 2027 guide represent the top tier of quality, evaluated through a rigorous blind tasting process. Wines scoring between 85 and 89 points will receive a digital certificate of participation.

For producers, this recognition becomes tangible the moment Vinitaly opens its doors. Certificates will be awarded on Sunday, April 12, and quickly take center stage at winery stands across the fair. Displayed prominently, these diplomas act as a visual statement of quality, immediately drawing the attention of buyers, importers and trade professionals navigating the halls.

In a setting where time is limited and competition is intense, the 5StarWines diploma is a powerful shortcut. At a glance, it signals credibility, opens conversations, and helps producers stand out. For many wineries, it is not just an award, but a practical sales tool that supports business on the ground.

Selected wines also benefit from ongoing international visibility through official communications, digital promotion and presence on the event platform.

Robert Joseph, General Chair of the Selection, commented: "5StarWines – the Book stands out for its deep connection to Italy, one of the most complex and ever-evolving wine landscapes in the world. Combined with an international panel of highly experienced tasters, it creates a uniquely dynamic evaluation environment that truly sets this competition apart."

From Evaluation to Education: A Continuous Loop

On Tuesday, April 14 at 10:00 a.m., Vinitaly will host an exclusive masterclass dedicated to the tasting and evaluation process behind 5StarWines. Led by the General Chairs, the session will present the highest-scoring wines and guide participants through the criteria and methodology used during the selection.

This moment reinforces the educational loop between the Vinitaly International Academy and 5StarWines: learning, tasting, evaluating, and ultimately contributing back to the system as judges.

The masterclass will be followed by the official Trophy Award Ceremony, celebrating the wineries and wines that achieved the highest recognition in this year's event.

About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its tenth edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score, using a 100-point scale, participating wines. In the 2026 edition, about 2,000 wines took part in the competition and 636 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.

SOURCE 5StarWines