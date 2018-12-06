5th Annual Gala for Child Protection Gathers Influencers to Commemorate Anniversaries and Innovations

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children will mark its 20th anniversary this May, at Gotham Hall in New York City, paying tribute to two decades of supporters as well as current heroes in the child protection field. Peter Alexander of NBC's Weekend TODAY, will host the 5th Annual Gala for Child Protection which will honor Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the Federation for Internet Alerts (FIA). With their assistance ICMEC created the "GMCNgine," an artificial intelligence search engine and alerts system that tirelessly searches the dark and clear webs for missing children, broadcasts geo-targeted information about missing children, and links members of ICMEC's Global Missing Children's Network for real time collaboration on cases. "Public-private collaborations allow us to bring cutting-edge technology to organizations like ICMEC," said Teresa Carlson, Vice President, AWS Worldwide Public sector. "I am proud to support ICMEC as they work to make the world a safer place for children."

The Global Fund to End Violence Against Children will receive ICMEC's coveted Champion for Children Award, for its remarkable ability to unite voices, actions and resources in service to children around the world. ICMEC is proud to be a partner in the Fund's efforts, using a grant from the fund to bring new training opportunities to the Philippines, Jordan, Kenya, Peru and Tanzania.

Since inception, ICMEC has worked toward impactful advancements to make the world safer for children. On May 2nd ICMEC will gather some of the most influential names in health, finance, technology, real estate, and art - because protecting children unites all of us. "We see a world where child abduction, sexual abuse and the exploitation of children do not exist," said Dr. Franz Humer, Chairman of ICMEC's Board. "We are grateful to share our mission with so very many committed supporters from around the world."

ICMEC is dedicated to ending child sexual abuse and exploitation, and the incidence of children going missing for any reason. ICMEC advocates, trains and collaborates with others to help make the world safer for children.

