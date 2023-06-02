5th Annual North America Mining Conference: Explore North America's Top Resources Hub (Toronto, Canada - November 2-3, 2023)

02 Jun, 2023, 18:00 ET
Explore North America's Top Resources Hub For Mining Investments, Critical Minerals, Hydrogen & Technology Opportunities
- 220 Attendees
- 100 Investors
- 15 Sponsors & Exhibitors
WHY MINING INVESTMENT NORTH AMERICA?
Now in its' 5th year, Mining Investment North America is firmly established as boutique strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition. Besides mining trends and finance approach, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations that transform the industry & we add critical minerals and hydrogen that play a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.
We expect 220 senior level executives, including over 100 investors and 30 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.
Join us at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities.
MINERS MEET INVESTORS
Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.
They travel from all over North & Latin Americas, Europe and Asia to look out for latest mining projects and investment opportunities.
KEY THEMES
- Mining Investment Strategies & Trends
- Gold & Precious Metals Developments
- Hydrogen Market Trends & Investment Opportunities
- Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries
- Base Metals
- Resources Security & Sustainability
- Commodity Trends in North America
- M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment
- Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles
- Bulk Metals
- Critical Minerals Demand & Supply Analysis
- Mining Technology Advancements
- Emerging Markets Outlook
- Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments
- IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining
WHAT TO EXPECT?
TOP SPEAKERS
- Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.
VIRTUAL EXHIBITION
- Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry.
NETWORKING
- From speed networking, 1-2-1 meetings to private chats across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.
Speakers
CAROLINE DONALLY
Managing Partner
Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty
United States
JOE MAZUMDAR
Editor/Publisher/Analyst
Exploration Insights
Canada
PHILIP HOPWOOD
Principal
KWR Capital
Canada
DOUGLAS MORRISON
President & CEO
CEMI - Centre for Excellence in Mining
Canada
