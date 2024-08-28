5th Annual PBC Conference Set to Kick Off in Washington, D.C. Next Week

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Premier event for cannabis banking and compliance professionals, the 5th Annual PBC Conference, takes place next week in Washington, D.C."

This highly anticipated two-day conference marks a significant milestone as it celebrates its fifth anniversary. PBC brings together leading executives and professionals in the cannabis banking industry, along with experts in compliance, legislation, regulation, and various ancillary industries.

PBC's annual conference is recognized for bringing government and industry leaders together. Past participants have included State Cannabis Regulators, Banking Regulators, IRS Commissioners, former U.S. Deputy Attorney General, Senators, Members of Congress, and other federal and state regulators and legislators.

PBC 2024 will draw a crowd of 500+ executives and influential thought leaders to Washington, D.C. for two days of networking and discussing critical topics, including, seed-to-sale tracking, cannabis data management, 280E tax compliance, HR & payroll services, insurance, and more.

The 5th Anniversary conference will take the audience back to its roots, with keynote talks from cannabis operators sharing their insights on the industry's future, providing attendees with a unique perspective on where the industry is headed.

In addition to the event, PBC continues to emphasize the importance of ongoing education for professionals in the field. Attendees and members of the PBC Community are encouraged to deepen their knowledge through the PBC Certification Program. This program establishes a standardized baseline of knowledge for bankers and compliance professionals, to meet the industry's demand for qualified talent.

The program's Level II course, launching late in 2024, will build on the foundational knowledge established in Level I. It will feature real-world lessons from experienced cannabis bankers. Presented in an integrated scenario, the course will guide learners through various situations that they may encounter in their day-to-day roles as cannabis bankers.

PBC Community members also have access to free Industry Resources, including the PBC Green Pages Directory and the latest PBC Cannabis Banking Directory, which serve as valuable tools for professionals navigating the cannabis banking landscape.

PBC Conference is September 4-5, 2024, in Washington D.C. (REGISTER)

About: PBC was founded in 2018 and operates a portfolio of events, industry resources, and training dedicated to tackling banking & compliance challenges in emerging industries.

The PBC team also hosts the annual CBC Summit, which addresses banking & compliance challenges for the crypto industry (www.cbcsummit.io).

