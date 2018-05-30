5th Annual Shred Cancer Fundraiser Sponsored by PROSHRED Security San Diego and Green Hat Electronics

We urge you to safely shred your documents and responsibly recycle your e-waste items at our annual "Shred Cancer" fundraiser on June 2nd & 3rd from 10am – 2pm in the Gelson's La Costa / Carlsbad parking lot to help the American Institute for Cancer Research "Shred Cancer" once and for all!

The American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) is once again teaming up with PROSHRED Security ("PROSHRED") to host its fifth annual, nationwide Shred Cancer event. PROSHRED's San Diego office along with their sponsor, Green Hat Electronics (e-waste recycler) are honored to say that they have been involved in this epic event since its inception. Each year, local community members are invited to shred their personal documents with PROSHRED and drop off their e-waste with Green Hat Electronics. All proceeds from paper shredding and e-waste collections will be donated to AICR to help fund cancer research and increase awareness about cancer prevention.

Gelson's has once again stepped up to the plate and offered to host the Shred Cancer 2018 event in their La Costa / Carlsbad parking lot for the second consecutive year. The event location is key to transforming a good event into a great event. The parking lot is centrally located in the La Costa / Carlsbad area, and by hosting this event, Gelson's will be providing a convenient location for the community to securely shred their documents on-site and safely recycle their e-waste. Thank you Gelson's for once again supporting AICR and the La Costa / Carlsbad community!

PROSHRED's "Shred Cancer" event was launched on National Cancer Survivors Day in 2014 and has now raised over $133,000 for the AICR's cancer research program over the past four years.

For more details and to find an event near you visit: http://www.aicr.org/events/shredcancer/

Sponsored by: PROSHRED Security, San Diego

PROSHRED Contact: todd.hoover@proshred.com;

Green Hat Electronics Contact: jennifer@GreenHatElectronics.com

