5th APEC Women Connect 'Her Power' Entrepreneurship Competition Invites Female MSME Founders and Influencers to Register

The global platform empowers female entrepreneurs with cross-border trade and social commerce skills.

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition is now open for registration , inviting female entrepreneurs of all stages and influencers to showcase their potential and build crucial skills in cross-border trade and social commerce. Co-hosted by APEC Women Connect, DHgate , MyyShop , and The Inner Mountain Foundation , this year's competition introduces exciting new partnerships and opportunities for deeper learning and networking.

With this year's slogan of "Her Power Fuels Our Future: Together We Rise," the competition aims to empower women worldwide by equipping them with not only practical business skills in cross-border trade, e-commerce operations, and the digital economy but also fostering inner strength and self-development. Participants will build confidence, resilience, and a growth mindset, gaining access to valuable resources, expert guidance, and a supportive network that encourages both personal and professional growth. Education on new AI technologies will play a significant role in helping participants maximize their business potential while strengthening their ability to navigate challenges and unleash their full potential.

The competition offers diverse pathways, enabling participants to pursue entrepreneurial aspirations as sellers, influencers, or business optimizers. It unfolds in three key phases:

Phase 1: Learning and Development

Participants begin their journey with structured online courses provided by leading industry partners, aimed at building foundational knowledge in cross-border e-commerce, social commerce, and trade. Past courses can be explored here .

Phase 2: Practical Application and Experimentation

Contestants engage in hands-on exercises—establishing and managing online stores while gaining practical experience in sales, content creation, and operational strategies on digital platforms. Throughout this process, they will receive guidance and support from DHGATE Group, the Inner Mountain Foundation and this year's partnering brands.

Phase 3: Presentation and Recognition

Upon completion of the competition, participants are expected to achieve successful store sales, conduct effective live-streaming for product promotion, or choose to submit personal growth stories. They will also submit comprehensive business proposals that showcase their progress, strategic vision, and entrepreneurial acumen. Outstanding participants will be honored at a formal online awards ceremony in December, where they will have the chance to win cash prizes of up to $1,000 USD as well as access to online traffic and premium partnership resources provided by leading cross-border brands.

"In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, cross-border e-commerce presents unprecedented opportunities for women entrepreneurs," said DHGATE Group Founder, Chairperson and CEO Diane Wang, who started APEC Women Connect as an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)-endorsed program.

"Our 'Her Power' Competition is designed to bridge the gap between potential and success. By offering hands-on experience in operating online stores, leveraging AI for business growth and fostering a supportive global community, we're equipping women with the skills, confidence and connections they need to thrive in international markets. This competition is a testament to our commitment to driving inclusive economic growth and gender equality in the digital age."

Recruitment for this year's competition begins on September 26, and the competition activities will culminate in December with an online awards ceremony recognizing the achievements of the participants.

The long-term vision for the competition includes fostering a diverse, global community of female entrepreneurs. It aims to provide ongoing support and create growth opportunities that extend beyond the competition. For those with entrepreneurial aspirations, this competition is a chance to connect with others, gain practical experience, and take steps toward achieving business success.

Participants can apply by joining The Inner Mountain Foundation's community, registering with DHgate and MyyShop, and engaging in e-learning courses and activities. Live interactive workshops, guest speakers, and mentorship sessions will be provided throughout the competition.

For more information about the 5th APEC Women Connect "Her Power" Entrepreneurship Competition, please visit the community platform

About APEC Women Connect

Founded in 2016, APEC Women Connect is an APEC-endorsed program initiated by Ms. Diane Wang, the China Representative on the APEC Business Advisory Council, Chair of the APEC Women Leadership Forum, Co-Chair of WiBAC of B20 Indonesia, and Founder, Chairperson and CEO of DHgate.com. APEC Women Connect aims to empower women, especially young women, to realize entrepreneurship via digital solutions through inspirational sharing, practical learning, effective recognition, and awards. APEC Women Connect has been included in the annual recommendation to the APEC Economic Leaders for three consecutive years. It has also been included in the annual recommendation to G20 Leaders by B20 for two consecutive years.

About The Inner Mountain Foundation

The Inner Mountain Foundation, founded in 2023, advocates for focusing on individuals and encouraging them to break through their limiting beliefs, fostering continuous personal growth. This, in turn, influences and inspires those around them, creating a ripple effect that extends from individuals to families, teams, and organizations, ultimately driving a social transformation. We are led by our Founder and Chairperson Diane Wang, who first articulated the principles of Inner Mountain Thinking in her 2024 book, The Inner Mountain. Inner Mountain is committed to inner exploration, community building, and international outreach to find a sustainable path forward for our fragile yet beautiful world. The Inner Mountain Community embodies the co-creative spirit of Inner Mountain. It is an international community dedicated to encouraging people to explore within themselves while inspiring, nurturing, and growing together.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2023, DHgate served more than 77 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.6 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com .

SOURCE DHGATE Group