5th CAMS Continuing Airworthiness Management Summit (Malmö , Sweden - February 17, 2023)

This major event will offer the opportunity to discuss Continuing Airworthiness Management which is widely used with more operators looking towards outsourcing a smoother and cost-efficient option of management of aircraft.

This event will review regulatory authorities and approvals, selecting a CAMO provider, regulation structures, contracts and legalities, CAMO airworthiness regulations for lessors, lessees, MROs, and how to obtain a CAMO approval.

Speakers

Dr. Alireza Ahmadi , Professor, Operation and Maintenance Engineering, Lulea University of Technology

, Professor, Operation and Maintenance Engineering, Lulea University of Technology Arnold Aumasson, VP Marketing & Business Development, Aircraft Maintenance Systems RD

Sergio Costa , Head of Engineering, Hi Fly

, Head of Engineering, Hi Fly Robert Farrell , Head of CAMO, CAE Parc Aviation

, Head of CAMO, CAE Parc Aviation Martin Hedley , Managing Director, Vision Achievement

, Managing Director, Vision Achievement Andrej Klejevskij, VP Technical, Airhub Airlines

Martin Lidgard , CEO and Founder, Web Manuals International

, CEO and Founder, Web Manuals International Andrzej Niderla, VP Technical - Operations, CAMO Accountable Manager, ALL4JETS

Senior Representative of Baines Simmons

