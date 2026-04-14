5th Century Partners Promotes Will Smith to Partner

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5th Century Partners ("5CP"), a purpose-driven private investment firm that partners with healthcare and business services companies that have outsized growth potential, is pleased to announce the promotion of Will Smith to Partner. Smith's promotion represents the first time 5CP has elevated an executive to the Partner level, underscoring both his impact and the firm's continued growth. In this expanded role, he will continue to lead 5CP's Portfolio Optimization Practice while joining the firm's investment committee.

Since joining 5CP in 2023, Smith has been instrumental in driving growth and elevating the firm's value creation strategy. He launched the firm's Portfolio Optimization Practice, which is designed to provide bespoke resources and fit-for-purpose strategic plans that unlock growth and enhance value creation for portfolio companies while complementing 5CP's investment rigor. Over the past two years, Smith has built and scaled the practice through additional key hires and curated partnerships deployed across finance, operations, human resources and go-to-market functional areas within 5CP's portfolio companies.

"Will has driven transformational value across the firm through his dedication and talent for working with our portfolio companies to accelerate growth and execute long-term strategic plans," said Marques Torbert, co-founder and managing partner at 5th Century Partners.

Bruce Hampton, co-founder and managing partner at 5th Century Partners, said, "Will's promotion to Partner reflects his exceptional leadership and our deepening commitment to partnering with great businesses to help them scale with greater efficiency and impact."

Smith will continue developing and scaling 5CP's Portfolio Optimization Practice, which has become a cornerstone of the firm's value creation framework. This includes identifying new strategic investment areas, cultivating industry relationships and leading post-acquisition integrations. He and his team will continue to support portfolio companies in developing operational and financial infrastructure, collaborating on strategy, building out management teams and serving as a go to resource for leadership teams. 5CP currently has 12 active portfolio companies across two funds and is committed to investing in the Portfolio Optimization Practice to provide a systematic approach to operational improvements, accelerate exit path opportunities, and enhance the return potential of portfolio company investments.

"Having the opportunity to help lead 5CP into this next phase of growth and continue contributing to our strong momentum is very rewarding," Smith said. "I'm energized by the opportunity to build a truly differentiated model working hand in hand with our portfolio companies to accelerate value realization. Our mandate remains clear and unchanged: maximize value for our investors and partners, move with urgency, and preserve the founder DNA that makes these businesses so special."

Smith brings more than 25 years of operating experience with a strong track record of growth, M&A, and operational leadership. Smith has served in various executive roles for private equity-backed companies including President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Product Officer responsibilities. Smith most recently served as Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at private equity-backed One Call, where he helped grow the company to more than $1 billion in revenue and led the successful integration of multiple acquisitions to create a comprehensive company portfolio of healthcare services, including diagnostics, physical therapy, home health & complex care, durable medical equipment, transportation and language, and dental. His deep operational fluency across these verticals directly informs 5CP's hands-on approach to portfolio value creation. Smith also brings extensive experience in private equity board management, advising boards on initiatives and investments that drove growth and operational excellence.

About 5th Century Partners

5th Century Partners is a purpose-driven private investment firm that invests in lower middle-market companies within healthcare and business services that have outsized growth potential. The firm provides capital, operating expertise and strategic relationships that lead to sustainable growth, which in turn allows partner companies to realize their full potential and deliver positive outcomes to their stakeholders. Learn more at www.5cpartners.com.

SOURCE 5th Century Partners