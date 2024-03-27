5th Global Volunteer Month Kicks Off to Encourage Increase in Volunteerism

ATLANTA, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th Annual Global Volunteer Month, from April 1 – 30, 2024, is a time to recognize volunteers and people who actively support their communities through volunteerism and civic engagement. With volunteerism on the decline in the U.S. and varying rates of participation globally, Points of Light, is encouraging individuals everywhere to find just one volunteer opportunity or organization to engage with during April to reverse the trend.

"As we celebrate Global Volunteer Month, we recognize the power of people who work tirelessly in communities around the world to create social change," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO at Points of Light. "Volunteering and service is a pathway to strengthening communities, combatting loneliness and building bridges for stronger civic society. Points of Light believes every person has the opportunity to make a meaningful difference."

According to a recent report, only 23% of Americans formally volunteered with an organization in the U.S. and just 6.5% formally volunteered globally. The U.S. is currently seeing the lowest percentage of volunteering since tracking began in the early 2000s. However, the research is clear: volunteering is an antidote to loneliness and has the power to connect individuals. It increases social interaction, enhances wellbeing and provides a sense of purpose. Plus, it expands empathy around social issues and raises awareness of community needs.

To help address these challenges, Points of Light sees a path for every individual to find a volunteer opportunity in their community, for organizations and companies to champion their mission and volunteerism and for all of us to thank special volunteers who have made an impact in our lives. Visit Points of Light Engage, the world's largest digital hub of virtual and in-person volunteer opportunities to get connected, use the toolkit, to thank and engage volunteers, and speak out on April 1 to help kick off the month.

With support from lead campaign sponsor, Phillips 66, and nearly 200 organization partners of Global Volunteer Month Program Champions and Heroes, Global Volunteer Month will be celebrated in a variety of ways during April.

Good Energy, Phillip 66's employee volunteerism program, was designed to inspire their employees to connect with neighbors and share compassion, talents and hard work to improve our communities. Through volunteerism, this initiative seeks to create community connections that inspire action, identify solutions to society's greatest challenges and improve lives.

"Supporting the communities where Phillips 66 operates is embedded into the company culture, and we're proud to be the lead sponsor of Global Volunteer Month," said Courtney Meadows, social impact manager at Phillips 66. "During our Good Energy Month last year, our employees volunteered over 13,000 hours, which resulted in more than $300,000 in grants back to local communities. We are engaged in philanthropic efforts during Global Volunteer Month and year-round because the benefits of volunteering reach far and wide."

On April 24, Points of Light President and CEO Jennifer Sirangelo will present a Daily Point of Light Award to Air Traffic Controller Chief Petty Officer William Noddin, stationed aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, USS George H.W. Bush, who has volunteered significant personal time to the community with the Sea Cadets. On April 25, nearly 1,800 Sailors from the ship will engage in volunteerism and service through the "Thousand Points of Light" Ship-Wide Day of Service, in collaboration with Points of Light affiliate VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads.

Global Volunteer Month is sponsored by Phillips 66 as the lead campaign sponsor and UPS Foundation as the supporting sponsor, as well as national program partners including The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum, The Bush School of Government and Public Service, The George and Barbara Bush Foundation, The Association of Leaders in Volunteer Engagement, America's Service Commissions, Repair the World, Good Deeds Day, Peace Corps and Voices for National Service.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

