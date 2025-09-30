5th Line Launches FLEx, an AI-Powered Debt Marketplace to Revolutionize Capital Access for Companies and Lenders

BOSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5th Line, a leading debt advisory firm, today announced the launch of its new technology platform, FLEx (5th Line Exchange). FLEx is an AI-driven debt marketplace designed to transform how qualified companies connect with capital and how lenders discover actionable deal flow.

The new platform combines 5th Line's industry-leading advisory expertise with intelligent technology to streamline and precision-match borrowing and lending opportunities.

The development of FLEx is spearheaded by the recent addition of Val Zinchenko, a highly accomplished technology leader and developer with vast experience in building scalable, intelligent platforms. Val's expertise has been instrumental in architecting a platform that seamlessly integrates 5th Line's proven advisory process with advanced, data-driven workflows.

"FLEx represents the future of efficiency and precision in lending solutions," said James Turner, Founder & CEO of 5th Line. "By combining our deep industry expertise with Val's technical insight, we have built a platform that delivers an unparalleled experience for both borrowers and lenders. This is how, as industry leaders, we continue to deliver the best service: combining expertise with innovation."

Empowering Companies to Unlock Growth

For companies and their advisors, FLEx provides a powerful portal to access the right lending solutions. The platform uses a dynamic analysis process, evaluating more than 50 unique data points to match businesses with the most qualified options from a network of over 400 lenders across 32+ industries.

Companies using FLEx can leverage the platform to:

Extend runway, fuel sales, or reach the next equity round. Access Working Capital: Free up cash tied in receivables, inventory, or contract funding.

Fund investments in critical technology, machinery, or equipment. Pursue Refinancing: Replace costly debt with friendlier terms and greater availability.

FLEx is tailored for high-growth sectors including SaaS, tech-enabled services, MSPs, consumer goods, manufacturing, professional services, and fintech.

A High-Quality Deal Marketplace for Lenders

For lenders, FLEx serves as a curated marketplace for qualified, actionable deals. The platform is designed to increase close rates by connecting lenders with serious companies that have undergone rigorous vetting, including background checks, in-depth interviews, and financial reviews.

Lenders on FLEx benefit from:

Intelligent matching aligns company needs with lender specialties. Flexible Engagement: Lenders can choose between self-service direct engagement, qualified lead generation, or a fully managed process by 5th Line's advisory team.

"FLEx helps lenders find their next deal faster, with greater confidence and better outcomes," Turner added. "It's built to provide flexible, efficient access to a pipeline of trusted companies."

About 5th Line and FLEx

5th Line is a leading provider of bespoke advisory services for growth-stage companies. The firm offers a suite of tailor-made solutions in the areas of financial operations, strategic planning, and transaction advisory, with a specialty in raising non-dilutive capital for clients seeking as much as $250MM. Its new platform, FLEx (5th Line Exchange), is an AI-powered marketplace that connects qualified companies with optimal lending solutions and provides lenders with access to a curated stream of actionable deals. By combining deep industry expertise with cutting-edge technology, FLEx streamlines the capital acquisition process for all parties involved.

To learn more about FLEx for companies, visit: http://flexfi.ai/flexforcompanies

To learn more about FLEx for lenders, visit: https://flexfi.ai/flexforlenders

Media Contact:

Chandler Minaldi

SVP, Growth

[email protected]

Website: www.5thline.co

SOURCE 5th Line Capital, LLC