5th Petrichor International Music Competition Announces $60,000 in Prizes Across 12 Categories - Call for Entries

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petrichor Records proudly announces the 5th Petrichor International Music Competition, inviting musicians worldwide to showcase their artistry across performance, composition, improvisation, electronic music, film and video game music, arrangement, and album categories. With $60,000 in cash prizes, 36 winners, and 120 finalists, the competition offers substantial recognition and meaningful career opportunities for artists at all stages.

Deadline: Applications are now open.

Apply online at https://www.petrichor-records.com/music-competition

5th Petrichor International Music Competition 5th Petrichor International Music Competition

Open to All Musicians Worldwide

The competition welcomes composers, performers, singers, conductors, ensembles, and orchestras of all ages, nationalities, and musical styles. Submissions are reviewed individually by the Petrichor Artistic Panel and an international jury.

Categories & Prize Highlights:

Performance Categories (Video Submission):

1. Solo Performers Under 16: $1,000

2. Solo Performers Under 21: $2,000

3. Solo Performers Over 21: $3,000

4. Small Ensembles (fewer than 9 performers): $3,000

5. Large Ensembles, Orchestras, Choirs (more than 9 performers): $4,000

Composition Categories (Audio, Video, or Score Submission):

6. Composers Under 21: $2,000

7. Composers Over 21: $3,000

8. Electronic or Multidisciplinary Works: $2,000

9. Film, Video Game, Animation Music: $2,000

10. Arrangements of Pre-existing Works: $2,000

11. Improvisation (any genre and instrumentation): $2,000

Recording/Album Category:

12. Best Album (performance or composition): $4,000

Prizes per Category:

Grand Prize: up to $4,000

up to Second Prize: up to $2,000

up to Third Prize: up to $1,000

up to Finalists: 10 per category receive official certificates

Additional awards include album release sponsorships and promotional packages through Petrichor Records.

Repertoire

No specific repertoire is required. Participants may submit works from any era, including original compositions or works by living composers. Singers may perform in any language.

Submission Requirements:

Soloists, ensembles, and orchestras: submit video performances.

submit video performances. Composition, electronic music, improvisation, and film music: submit audio recordings, videos, or scores.

submit audio recordings, videos, or scores. Best Album category: submit full or partial tracks from upcoming or previously released albums, whether self-released or through a label.

How to Enter

• Unlimited submissions allowed

• Each entry reviewed independently

• Fee waivers available in select cases

Why Participate?

• International recognition and exposure

• Cash prizes and professional development opportunities

• Album release and promotion support

• No restrictions on repertoire or style

• Participants retain full rights to their work

The Petrichor International Music Competition continues to build a global platform for musicians, fostering artistic excellence and celebrating diverse musical voices.

Media Contact:

Azriel Hawthorne

Communication Coordinator | A&R Representative

Petrichor International Music Competition

[email protected]

+1-929-570-3699

Follow Petrichor Records:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/petrichor.music.competition

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/petrichor.music.competition/

For more information and to apply, visit

https://www.petrichor-records.com/music-competition

SOURCE Petrichor Records