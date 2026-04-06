5th Petrichor International Music Competition Announces $60,000 in Prizes Across 12 Categories - Call for Entries
News provided byPetrichor Records
Apr 06, 2026, 09:55 ET
NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Petrichor Records proudly announces the 5th Petrichor International Music Competition, inviting musicians worldwide to showcase their artistry across performance, composition, improvisation, electronic music, film and video game music, arrangement, and album categories. With $60,000 in cash prizes, 36 winners, and 120 finalists, the competition offers substantial recognition and meaningful career opportunities for artists at all stages.
Deadline: Applications are now open.
Apply online at https://www.petrichor-records.com/music-competition
Open to All Musicians Worldwide
The competition welcomes composers, performers, singers, conductors, ensembles, and orchestras of all ages, nationalities, and musical styles. Submissions are reviewed individually by the Petrichor Artistic Panel and an international jury.
Categories & Prize Highlights:
Performance Categories (Video Submission):
1. Solo Performers Under 16: $1,000
2. Solo Performers Under 21: $2,000
3. Solo Performers Over 21: $3,000
4. Small Ensembles (fewer than 9 performers): $3,000
5. Large Ensembles, Orchestras, Choirs (more than 9 performers): $4,000
Composition Categories (Audio, Video, or Score Submission):
6. Composers Under 21: $2,000
7. Composers Over 21: $3,000
8. Electronic or Multidisciplinary Works: $2,000
9. Film, Video Game, Animation Music: $2,000
10. Arrangements of Pre-existing Works: $2,000
11. Improvisation (any genre and instrumentation): $2,000
Recording/Album Category:
12. Best Album (performance or composition): $4,000
Prizes per Category:
- Grand Prize: up to $4,000
- Second Prize: up to $2,000
- Third Prize: up to $1,000
- Finalists: 10 per category receive official certificates
Additional awards include album release sponsorships and promotional packages through Petrichor Records.
Repertoire
No specific repertoire is required. Participants may submit works from any era, including original compositions or works by living composers. Singers may perform in any language.
Submission Requirements:
- Soloists, ensembles, and orchestras: submit video performances.
- Composition, electronic music, improvisation, and film music: submit audio recordings, videos, or scores.
- Best Album category: submit full or partial tracks from upcoming or previously released albums, whether self-released or through a label.
How to Enter
• Unlimited submissions allowed
• Each entry reviewed independently
• Fee waivers available in select cases
Why Participate?
• International recognition and exposure
• Cash prizes and professional development opportunities
• Album release and promotion support
• No restrictions on repertoire or style
• Participants retain full rights to their work
The Petrichor International Music Competition continues to build a global platform for musicians, fostering artistic excellence and celebrating diverse musical voices.
Media Contact:
Azriel Hawthorne
Communication Coordinator | A&R Representative
Petrichor International Music Competition
[email protected]
+1-929-570-3699
Follow Petrichor Records:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/petrichor.music.competition
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/petrichor.music.competition/
For more information and to apply, visit
https://www.petrichor-records.com/music-competition
SOURCE Petrichor Records
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