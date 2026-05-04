Joint research report finds Pine Crest School, Ransom Everglades, and Oxbridge Academy lead a sharply concentrated South Florida market and links the school decision directly to the address decision for relocating UHNW families.

MIAMI, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, and HL Real Estate Group, the South Florida luxury brokerage founded by Haute Living, today released The Florida Private School AI Study 2026, a joint research report auditing twelve top Florida private K-12 schools on their institutional commitment to teaching artificial intelligence and on their visibility in AI search engines.

The study finds that only three Florida private schools meet the bar for what the report defines as Tier A: institutional commitment, a named faculty owner of the AI program, a public framework, and AI courses formally in the catalog. All three sit within a single 70-mile coastal corridor in South Florida.

The Tier A schools are Pine Crest School, with campuses in Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton; Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove, Miami; and Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach. Pine Crest has integrated AI into its curriculum since 2022 and exports its pedagogy to other independent schools through the Pine Crest neXt Innovation Institute. Ransom Everglades runs a cross-departmental AI Task Force and offers a master's-level Advanced Machine Learning course. Oxbridge Academy has named Artificial Intelligence as a formal Signature Program, alongside its Free Enterprise Institute and Cambridge Scholars program.

The geographic concentration of the three Tier A schools maps directly to three distinct South Florida luxury residential markets: the Las Olas Isles, Coral Ridge, East Boca, and St. Andrews corridors served by Pine Crest; Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, and Key Biscayne served by Ransom Everglades; and Palm Beach Island, Manalapan, Jupiter Island, and Palm Beach Gardens served by Oxbridge Academy. HL Real Estate Group has transacted in all three corridors for nearly two decades.

"This study is the latest installment in 5W's AI Visibility research series, and Florida is the test case," said Ronn Torossian, Chairman of 5W. "AI search is replacing the old

discovery funnel for every category we measure — luxury hospitality, financial services, healthcare, and now private K-12 education. The institutions that show up when a parent asks ChatGPT, Claude, or Perplexity which Florida school is best for an AI-curious child are the institutions that will fill their classes for the next decade. The institutions that don't will spend the next decade explaining why they should have."

The study also documents a visibility gap: even the three Tier A Florida schools are inconsistently surfaced, and frequently absent, when prospective families ask AI engines which Florida private school is best for an AI-curious student. The work is being done at the curricular level, the report concludes, but it is not being indexed in the search layer that now mediates UHNW relocation decisions.

"For nearly twenty years at Haute Living and now at HL Real Estate Group, we have helped UHNW families relocate to South Florida, and we have watched the order of their questions change," said Seth Semilof, Co-Founder of Haute Living and HL Real Estate Group. "Two years ago, the school question came after the address question. Today it comes first, and it has a sharper edge: parents want to know which school is preparing their child for the AI economy. Partnering with 5W on this study lets us give those families a clear answer, and lets the schools themselves see what their AI-aware admissions funnel actually looks like."

The full Florida Private School AI Study 2026 is available at no cost at 5wpr.com/research. Editorial coverage and analysis are running concurrently in Haute Living and Everything-PR.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis

Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list.

For more information, visit www.5wpr.com.

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

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About HL Real Estate Group by Haute Living

HL Real Estate Group is South Florida's premier boutique luxury real estate brokerage, founded by the team behind Haute Living, one of the world's most respected luxury lifestyle publications. With nearly two decades of experience in the Miami, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach markets, HL Real Estate Group has helped launch the region's most iconic developments and serves UHNW clients through Haute Living's editorial network, the Haute Residence broker network, and a global subscriber audience of 350,000.

HL Real Estate Group

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations