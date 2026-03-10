5W PR Expands Beauty Services with TikTok Shop-Aligned PR and Creator Amplification

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W PR, one of the largest independently owned PR and digital marketing agencies in the U.S., today announced the expansion of its Beauty practice to include TikTok Shop-aligned PR campaigns and creator amplification strategies. This initiative is designed to help beauty brands connect directly with engaged audiences on one of the fastest-growing social commerce platforms.

The expanded offering leverages 5W PR's deep expertise in digital storytelling, media relations, and influencer engagement to create programs that integrate seamlessly with TikTok Shop initiatives. Services include creator partnerships, content seeding, strategic pitch development, real-time trend activation, affiliate management, and measurement-driven amplification to maximize product visibility and engagement.

"TikTok has become a pivotal platform for beauty brands to reach highly engaged, trend-conscious audiences," said Ilisa Wirgin, Managing Partner & EVP, Beauty, at 5W PR. "By aligning PR programs with TikTok Shop and creator amplification, we are helping brands translate social momentum into measurable business impact, while maintaining authentic storytelling and credible media coverage."

5W PR has experience in social-first beauty programs, executing integrated campaigns, blending media outreach, influencer partnerships, and digital PR to drive awareness and engagement across key social and retail channels. The new TikTok Shop-aligned services build on this foundation to support both emerging and established beauty brands navigating the evolving social commerce landscape.

By combining traditional PR with cutting-edge digital amplification, 5W PR delivers campaigns that are designed to generate visibility, elevate brand authority, and foster meaningful engagement with consumers. The expanded service offering reflects the agency's commitment to keeping beauty clients ahead of emerging trends and innovative marketing opportunities.

About 5W PR

5W PR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

