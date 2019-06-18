5W PR Travel PR Practice Area Named Top 20 in U.S.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings naming 5W Public Relations' Travel PR practice area among the top twenty in the U.S. With net fees of $2.3 million, the 5W's Travel PR practice specialization continued to remain in the top 20 rankings from 2018.

O'Dwyer's ranks PR agencies based on their fees, and reviews PR firm's income statements. The 25 largest independent PR firms in the United States had a combined 2018 fee income of $2.1 Billion Dollars.

"I am so proud of the 5W PR Travel team to receive the recognition that their hard work and dedication deserves," said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR. "Over the past year, the Travel team has worked with companies ranging from startups to industry mainstays to ensure results-driven work in an ever-evolving media landscape."

With a strong roster of clients including CheapOair, B.R. Guest, AirHelp, Tzell Travel Group, Tavern on the Green, and more, 5W is known for needle-moving public relations and digital campaigns across the Travel category.

In addition to Travel, 5W PR has a diverse list of clients across Consumer, Corporate and Tech industries, including The Trade Desk, Zeta Global, SAP NS2, Jill Stuart, Santa Margherita, Bowlero Corp., and many more.

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

