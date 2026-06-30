New 5WPR Research ranks the top 25 US restaurant chains by AI citation share across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews — and finds the fast-casual era ending in real time

MIAMI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released the US Restaurants & Chains AI Visibility Index 2026, the latest installment in its AI Visibility Index research series. The report ranks the top 25 US restaurant chains by AI citation share — how often and how prominently each brand is referenced in AI-generated answers across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews.

The top five: McDonald's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle and Cava.

5WPR Research analyzed how the four major AI platforms cite the top 25 chains across more than 90 consumer-intent queries spanning 12 sub-categories — best fast food, best burger, best chicken, best coffee, best pizza, best Mexican, best fast-casual, best Mediterranean, best sandwich, best healthy, best value and best emerging chain.

The finding underneath the ranking matters more than the ranking itself: the fast-casual era is ending, and AI citation is showing it first. Chipotle's same-store sales went negative in late 2025. Sweetgreen posted an 11.5% same-store sales decline in Q4. Panera fell 3% in 2025 on top of a 5% decline in 2024. Meanwhile chicken, coffee and Mediterranean concepts took the growth — 45% of all new US restaurant openings in 2025 came from just five brands:

Wingstop, Cinnabon, Chipotle, 7 Brew and Jersey Mike's. Cava grew sales 22%. McDonald's added more US locations than in any year since 2002.

"Restaurant marketing has been a local-search-and-loyalty-app business for fifteen years," said Ronn Torossian, Founder & Chairman of 5W. "AI citation is the third pillar — and almost nobody is measuring it yet. The chains that build it first will rewrite the unit economics of the category. The ones that wait will pay tuition to the ones that didn't."

The report identifies six structural truths about restaurant AI visibility — including that category-defining brands hold near-unbreakable citation moats, that specialization now beats scale at the citation-density tier, and that AI citation patterns move 12 to 18 months ahead of business performance. Fast-casual narrative compression was visible in AI citation in early 2024. The same-store sales declines followed in 2025.

The full report — including the complete top-25 ranking, winners-and-losers analysis, six 2026 dynamics and an eight-point marketing playbook — is available at https://www.5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/restaurants-chains-ai-visibility-index-2026/.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations