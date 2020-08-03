5WPR Announces Creation of HR Technology Specialty Division

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of their technology practice with the addition of a HR Tech division. After seeing an increase in clients in the space, a specialty sub-practice within the agency was created to focus on HR tech client's unique needs.

5WPR has a history of working for established and emerging HR platforms including Careerbuilder, Justworks, Hibob, Peopledoc, Harqen.AI and Harver. The creation of the new division will allow for a more focused approach, addressing specific needs of the industry.

"The creation of the division comes at a time of changing needs due to remote workforces, as companies need to adapt," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder at 5WPR. "We have been servicing HR tech clients for years, and have built a secure strategy to produce results. We're thrilled to add this new specialty area to our always growing agency offerings."

5WPR's tech practice has grown to specialize in several highly-technical areas and prides itself on being a leading adtech, martech and fintech public relations firm in the nation, as well as the technology practice being recognized among the top in the U.S. for the fourth consecutive year by leading public relations industry publication, O'Dwyer's.

PR services offered to HR Tech clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, initial public offering media strategy, new market expansion campaigns, visibility programs, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, event planning, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

