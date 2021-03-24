5WPR Announces Creation of NFT Specialty Public Relations Practice

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces the creation of a specialty practice focusing on Non-Fungible Token (NFT) PR. The specialty focus is an expansion of their recently announced cryptocurrency division and will offer clients a team of knowledgeable experts to assist in navigating the emerging industry.

5WPR has represented and launched multiple NFTs, most recently celebrity art dealer Avery Andon's new NFT art platform, ArtGrails. With help from street artist Alec Monopoly, ArtGrails will curate and present exclusive NFT 'grails' from the biggest names in art, music and entertainment. The agency has also been agency of record for several leaders in the cryptocurrency space including blockchain and cryptocurrency-driven marketplaces, trading platforms and crypto real estate companies.

"We're thrilled to launch our dedicated NFT PR division as the market is quickly flooding with opportunities," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and CEO of 5WPR. "The celebrity art, music, and entertainment industries have rapidly adapted to utilizing NFTs to sell digital collectable items, with platforms like TikTok and Twitter driving increased interest among consumers."

Verified through blockchain technologies, NFTs support the purchase of digital collectables, which hold the potential to increase in value over time, and can be used as a form of cryptocurrency.

"As the world becomes increasingly digitized, more value will be placed on content created in the digital space. The possibilities surrounding NFTs and limitless, and clients in the space will benefit from early media exposure and connecting with interested consumers," added Torossian.

Services offered to NFT public relations clients include media relations, targeted outreach to industry publications, content creation, digital media campaigns, speaking opportunities and celebrity relations.

